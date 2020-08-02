Barrasso: The future of nuclear energy is American

Russia and China are subsidizing their government-owned nuclear companies to assert their energy influence around the world. China is searching the globe for uranium reserves and investing heavily in the countries where it’s found. They want to secure more nuclear fuel for themselves and increase their control of the global supply.

Meanwhile, American nuclear power plants have come to rely on cheap Russian imports of uranium to meet their nuclear fuel needs. Right now, roughly 40 percent of the uranium coming into the United States originates in Russia or its satellite states of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Russian-backed companies are developing fuel that can be placed directly in American reactors.

I am leading efforts to limit imports of Russian uranium. America cannot be dependent on Vladimir Putin and communist China for our nuclear fuel. Wyoming, and other states in the West, stand ready to produce much more uranium but we are being undercut. Putin is unfairly flooding the U.S. market with cheap uranium — making us more reliant on Russia and putting Wyoming uranium miners out of work. This must stop.