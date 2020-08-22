Barrasso: Wyoming is leading the way on carbon capture

Free market innovation, not government regulation or taxation, is the solution to addressing a changing climate. Wyoming is leading the way by developing innovative solutions, which will allow us to keep using coal and, at the same time, reduce emissions. A prime example of Wyoming’s world-class leadership is the Integrated Test Center.

In 2014, Gov. Matt Mead and the state Legislature allocated $15 million for the design, construction and operation of the center. Officially launched in 2018, the Integrated Test Center gives research teams access to captured carbon emissions, so they can develop new uses for it. Teams at the site are developing fuels, plastics and new

building materials — all from carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released up the smokestack.

The University of Wyoming is also leading the country in studying how to store carbon dioxide underground. By simply injecting the gas into the earth, it can be permanently stored in deep rock formations.