CHEYENNE – About a decade ago a new model program designed to keep certain frail elderly in their homes was started in Cheyenne.

It was called Programs of Alll-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)

Back then I had been given a thick packet of press releases and other information about the new effort during a press conference announcing the new program.

Still, even with all that information it was hard to envision exactly what it did or how it improved what was available at that time. Also, what would it cost? Would it save money?

Basically it was designed to keep eligible seniors out of nursing homes and in their own homes it that’s what they wanted. The innovation part was that PACE did this by coordinating all the services they were entitled to in one place.

This included combining the different streams of money that paid for these services. PAC could get a monthly payment in a lump sump from Medicaid, Medicare or a participant’s private pay resources.

To qualify for PACE, a participant had to live in Laramie County, be 55 years of age or older and be certiﬁed by the state to need nursing home level care.

It is a big umbrella for frail elderly people who need that higher level care but want to stay in their homes in their communities. Many of the elderly are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare payments.

The program uses a team approach of managed care with a plan for each participant, or patient. The typical patient in their system nationally is an 80-year-old woman with multiple medical conditions who lives alone safely in the community.

At one time PACE worked out of the offices of a renovated former medical clinic near downtown Cheyenne purchased for about $4 million. This put them close to the Cheyenne Regional Hospital, a partner in the program.

They also had a minibus or minibuses to transfer patients and their families to various appointments.

They were all set. Then the last revenue shortfall hit, a big one. Supporters had demonstrated that the program saved money; PACE rates were considerably lower than nursing home rates. For example in fiscal year 2020, PACE’s monthly rate of $2,264 was 60 percent less compared with the monthly average Wyoming Medicaid custodial nursing home rate of $5,553.00. They also said that although this was a Cheyenne program currently it was to be a model for the entire state.

Nevertheless, looking for low lying fruit to cut in the budget, the governor and the Legislature eliminated PACE’s $2 million budget and the program was dead.

The cut was part of the Department of Health’s cuts totaling $89 million.

This put 139 patients adrift along with staff. Program officials also had a $4 million building to get rid of.

Some history: The PACE model of care was created in 1973 in an effort to help the Asian-American community in San Francisco care for its elders in their own homes. For these families the option of placing their elders in nursing homes was not a culturally acceptable solution. In order to meet this community need, On Lok (means peaceful, happy abode) Senior Services created an innovative way to offer a comprehensive array of medical supervision, physical and occupational therapies, nutrition, transportation, respite care, socialization and other needed services using home care and an adult day setting.

In Wyoming’s last legislative session lawmakers allocated $20,000 to re-examine the program to determine whether it should be revived.

During a recent meeting of Joint Interim Committee on Health, Welfare and Social Services. which will oversee the study, a Cheyenne hospital spokesperson, Phyllis Sherard, stressed that future PACE providers needed assurance the program would not be subject to the state’s future unforeseen budget restraints.

In other words, don’t pull out the rug from under us again.

She also testiﬁed how valuable the program was in its short existence.

“It was a much beloved program throughout Laramie County,” Sherard said. “It was beloved by patients, families and providers.”

The senior center, representatives told the legislators, offer any of the same services provided by PACE.

What befell this innovative program beyond its competition with other elder care operations, was the notion it was strictly a Cheyenne operation.

PACE needs another chance.