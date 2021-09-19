Barron: A big ask

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming judiciary made a successful pitch for more district judges last week.
Kate Fox, the chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, started if off.
The state never has had enough judges, she told the Legislature’s Joint Interim Judiciary Committee.
Meanwhile each court proceeding has become more complicated as the result of additional federal requirements and some from the state supreme court itself.
As a result of the greater work load, the job has become less attractive to attorneys.
Fox noted fewer applications for district court vacancies.
Commenting that it was a “big ask,” she listed three districts that need one additional judge each.
They are:
- District 3 that includes Sweetwater, Uinta and Lincoln Counties.
- District 6; Campbell, Crook and Weston Counties.
- District 7: Natrona County.
- The cost would be an additional $1 million per two year biennium to cover the cost of three additional employees per judge.
The current salary for district judges is $160,000 per year.
District Judge Joseph B. Bluemel told of his schedule and trying to keep dockets current in two courts, one in Kemmerer in Lincoln County, where he is based, and the second in Evanston in Uinta County.
He said he maintains 15 deep stacks on his criminal dockets in each court.
These the number scheduled of cases o be heard on a certain day. with the expectation that some will be settled or otherwise taken off the docket while most of the others will be rescheduled.
Timing is critical in criminal cases because of speedy trial laws.
Bluemel said a third judge in his district could work out of the Evanston court and also could help out the judge in Sweetwater County.
“This isn’t about me,” he said “This is how we can provide the glue to our society” and serve people including those who cannot afford to hire attorneys.
He, too, said he was disappointed about the low number of applicants for empty judgeships.
The schedule can be difficult and can include such matters as midnight calls for warrants in DUI cases to get a blood or breath sample from a suspect.
The committee voted to sponsor the bill to add three district judges and then continued on to subsequent issues without discussing another draft bill that would have created a unified court system giving the supreme court chief justice authority over the lower courts and their budgets.
Similar proposals advocated in the past have received strong resistance from the district courts.
The statute that would have been changed to created a unified court system is evidence of the district courts’ position.
“The district courts shall be free of administrative and fiscal control by the supreme court,” it reads.
A committee member, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he believes the committee majority thought the added judges would be a long-term solution to some of the problems facing the district courts.
For the same reason, the committee took no action on a separate bill to create a family court.
Last month two Supreme Court justices wrote an unusual special concurring opinion in a child custody case appealed from the court of Sheridan County District Judge William J. Edelman.
In that case, the mother, Cortni Castellow complained about the delay in getting a decision from the district court.
Although that wasn’t an issue on the appeal, Justice Keith Kautz, joined in by Justice Michael Davis, said the mother’s concerns deserved a response.
“The circumstances of this case are not typical of the vast majority of district courts in Wyoming. Our district courts can, and should, be proud of the service they provide to Wyoming litigants,” Kautz wrote.
In the child custody case, the district court finally issued a decision letter nearly three years after the case began.
In it, Edelman apologized and said a staffing change in some part caused the delay.
The district court could have easily used the electronic docketing system employed by all Wyoming courts to find cases where no action was occurring, the concurring opinion said.
“It is incumbent on Wyoming’s judiciary to adopt specific timelines for both completion of court proceedings and issuance of decisions,” Kautz wrote.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net