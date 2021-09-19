Barron: A big ask

He said he maintains 15 deep stacks on his criminal dockets in each court.

These the number scheduled of cases o be heard on a certain day. with the expectation that some will be settled or otherwise taken off the docket while most of the others will be rescheduled.

Timing is critical in criminal cases because of speedy trial laws.

Bluemel said a third judge in his district could work out of the Evanston court and also could help out the judge in Sweetwater County.

“This isn’t about me,” he said “This is how we can provide the glue to our society” and serve people including those who cannot afford to hire attorneys.

He, too, said he was disappointed about the low number of applicants for empty judgeships.

The schedule can be difficult and can include such matters as midnight calls for warrants in DUI cases to get a blood or breath sample from a suspect.

The committee voted to sponsor the bill to add three district judges and then continued on to subsequent issues without discussing another draft bill that would have created a unified court system giving the supreme court chief justice authority over the lower courts and their budgets.