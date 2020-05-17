Barron: A case of legislative hubris

CHEYENNE — It’s heartening to find a dollop of good news among all the bad news that abounds these days.
One such item includes the restructuring and strengthening of the University of Wyoming’s Family Practice Residency programs in Cheyenne and Casper.
This is timely in the age of the novel coronavirus and the continued need for family practice physicians in Wyoming.
Legislators for years criticized the program, saying it cost too much state general fund money and was failing its goal of training physicians for Wyoming.
The seeds of the program’s financial difficulties began when the state and Legislature set up the two clinics in the 1970s in response to a need to provide more physicians for the state short of setting up a medical school at the University of Wyoming.
This also was a period of healthy revenue for the state and a bright future.
So it was that when they established the family practice centers the Legislature, an institution collectively hardwired to resist all things federal, decided they didn’t need any federal money or federal interference.
Because of this burst of hubris, Wyoming became the only state to have a program with no Medicare Graduate Medical Education funding.
Meanwhile, the boom turned into a bust in the early 1980s with the collapse of oil prices.
And the centers continued to operate with only two sources of money —state general fund money and revenues from clinic patient care.
A study in 2016 found the two major problems facing the program was lack of retention of graduates and lack of GME federal funding.
The question before the legislators during those studies was whether the state should continue to train its doctors at the cost of $9.8 million a year or should buy providers who are already trained.
After lots of study and conversation, the state made the decision to keep the centers when it decided to restructure the operations.
The residency program and the Education Health Center of Wyoming submitted a co-application to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration which led to the EHC being designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center.
This designation resulted in certain benefits including higher reimbursements for Medicaid and Medicare payments.
The clinics began receiving $350 per Medicaid patient visit, up from $150, according to published accounts.
The increased reliance on federal requirements has meant more federal mandates, as the legislators of the 1970s predicted.
The clinics are currently overseen by the Educational Health Center of Wyoming.
However, federal authorities threatened to cut off funding because the Educational Health Center of Wyoming lacked significant control over the budgeting or federal funds for the clinics; the state had the spending authority.
A bill passed by the 2019 Legislature clarified the university’ authority, including contracting with qualified entities for the clinical training of resident physicians and requirements of those contracts.
The law also requires annual reports on spending authorization included in the University of Wyoming budget and the status of contract negotiations for the clinical training.
The report, due to the Joint Appropriations Committee on April 30, listed options for the contract.
The report said that is it likely the relationship of the Family Medicine Residency Program and the Educational Health Center will, in the near future, be similar to the co-application agreement to ensure the fiscal status of both entities with the EHCW becoming more independent from the program over the next several years.
In an effort to see how a successful university-Federal Qualified Health Center arrangement can work, UW officials plan to visit counterparts at Purdue University, Dr. David Jones, director of the UW College of Health Sciences, said last week in a phone interview.
The new arrangement and designations were designed to lessen the fiscal burden on the state.
“That has happened,” Jones said.
The state appropriations to support the centers has decreased over the last biennium.
During the recent and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the clinics have exercised their role as part of the community health care system.
Like other clinics, they have moved toward telemedicine whenever possible and have persuaded patients from coming in person unless necessary.
Now, Jones said, the patients are beginning to come to the clinics in person. And the clinics are in a better position to do telemedicine in the future.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
