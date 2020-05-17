Barron: A case of legislative hubris

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEYENNE — It’s heartening to find a dollop of good news among all the bad news that abounds these days.

One such item includes the restructuring and strengthening of the University of Wyoming’s Family Practice Residency programs in Cheyenne and Casper.

This is timely in the age of the novel coronavirus and the continued need for family practice physicians in Wyoming.

Legislators for years criticized the program, saying it cost too much state general fund money and was failing its goal of training physicians for Wyoming.

The seeds of the program’s financial difficulties began when the state and Legislature set up the two clinics in the 1970s in response to a need to provide more physicians for the state short of setting up a medical school at the University of Wyoming.

This also was a period of healthy revenue for the state and a bright future.

So it was that when they established the family practice centers the Legislature, an institution collectively hardwired to resist all things federal, decided they didn’t need any federal money or federal interference.