Barron: A Cheyenne vision gets closer to reality

CHEYENNE — With enough devotion and work, visions sometimes come true.

One such dream recently culminated with the groundbreaking ceremony for the future Cheyenne Children’s Museum.

This is a project that appeared to be dead several years ago.

It was salvaged by a group of Cheyenne residents who refused to give up.

Their first goal was ingenious, I thought at the time. They would develop the museum in the “hole’” on West 17th Street in downtown Cheyenne. The project would eliminate a major blight on Cheyenne’s downtown strip and jazz up the district with a new museum attraction.

That hole is what is left of Mary’s Bakery and other offices destroyed by a deliberately set fire in December of 2004.

The gap has been the focus of numerous attempts by a succession of mayors and other officials to convert it to be a respectable inhabitant of Cheyenne’s historic downtown, a noted tourism magnet.

It is located next to the Hynds Building, which has also been vacant, this one for 30 years or more except for the main floor which is used for art exhibits and other projects.

But every potential deal to sell to developers the Hynds and possibly the hole as well has fallen through. One idea that was particularly ambitious was to turn the Hynds Building into apartments with a sky bridge linking it to the nearby Spiker parking garage.

The idea of a sky bridge had been floated before in Cheyenne, but never progressed. This one didn’t either. The prospective developer of the Hynds like those before and after dropped out.

The hole at one time had mixed ownership with the city owning a chunk and a Kansas developer owning the rest.

The legal tangle was hard to unravel given the resistance of the Kansas owner to dealing with Cheyenne officials.

Amy Surdam, the first president of the Cheyenne Children’s Museum Board, went into action to resolve the ownership snag.

She went in person to see the business owner in Kansas. He liked the idea of the Cheyenne Children’s Museum and agreed to sell his share of the hole to the museum board.

That resolved, the next big step was to raise money for the museum through eligible grants and donations.

In 2016, their attempt to get a slice of the seventh penny sales tax for four years to raise $20 million for the museum failed in a special election.

That pretty much smashed the deal at least temporarily.

Support for the downtown hole location, meanwhile, was waning. Opponents pointed out the shortage of parking in the downtown plus the problem of transients who hung out in the nearby parking garage. Also the school buses that would deliver the visiting children would cause traffic jams.

The board ended up selling the hole property to the Cheyenne economic development agency.

Their idea got a big boost when an heir to the estate of Paul Smith, who owned the renowned Hitching Post Inn, donated two acres of land to the museum board.

The acreage is part of the land under the old razed Hitch and adjacent property.

While it is not located in downtown Cheyenne but on the city’s West Edge development, parking will be ample.

Gunnar Malm, a Laramie County commissioner, was one of the dozens of people who attended the recent groundbreaking for the museum.

What happened, he said in a brief interview, was that a hard working group of individuals continued to push their vision — they persevered.

This summer, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners allocated a small portion of federal money received from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Children’s Museum.

The county, Malm said, allowed nonprofits like the museum to apply for the federal money resulting in $2.4 million in total distributions.

A year ago the museum received a $50,000 grant from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, according to published accounts.

Construction on the first phase, a 400-square-foot stand-alone building, with 538 square feet of outdoor exhibit and play space, is expected to take about a year.

The city, meanwhile, is negotiating with a new potential developer of the Hynds building and the “hole.”

Maybe this time.