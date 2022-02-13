Barron: A gender neutral dress code

CHEYENNE — Following the business trend to adopt neutral gender dress rules, Wyoming’ legislative leaders last week voted to dump Wyoming’s sexist dress code for legislators.

The legislative management council members voted to adopt the rule of the New Mexico’s House of Representatives.

This is a simple bare bones code, dictating only that members dress in business attire befitting the decorum of the house and they are furthermore allowed to wear bolo ties.

The same standards applies to all persons permitted access to the floor of the house.

It is logical that bolo ties be permitted in New Mexico since it is the official state tie.

The New Mexico senate adopted the same rule.

Wyoming’s former dress code, considered one of the most restrictive among the states and perhaps the most detailed, allowed bolo ties for men but only if they were worn “tight with the top button of a collar buttoned.”

The code defined “business formal” for men as a suit, or dress slacks, jacket, tie, dress shirt and dress shoes or dress boots. Boots must be polished.

The code defined “business formal” for women as a suit or dress slacks, skirt, jacket, and dress blouse or suit-like dress and appropriate shoes.

Not appropriate were flip flops, tennis shoes and open-toe sandals. Sleeveless dresses and knit dresses were acceptable if worn with a jacket over them.

The code also said women should be “sensitive to skirt lengths and necklines.”

That was the section in the dress code had caught the attention of Sen. Affie Ellis, a Cheyenne Republican, who spearheaded the change. She said she also is aware of the move of businesses to update their dress codes to make them more equal or gender neutral.

She was assisted by the Legislative Service Office staff and a a National State Conference of Legislatures survey of dress code among the states.

During the management council meeting, Rep. Cathy Connolly a Laramie Democrat and the only woman on the 13-member council, held up a very smart looking sandal with an open toe. She said she bought the shoes last summer and wore them to interim legislative committee meetings.

Ellis said she also wore open-toed sandals to interim meetings in the summer.

At one point, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, a Laramie Democrat, said the wording in the code suggested that women also must wear ties.

Ellis said she had no intention of wearing a tie. Neither did Connolly.

But that interpretation isn’t totally off the mark.

The Minnesota Senate has a fraught history with the dress code, according to an internet article.

Apparently at one point in its history the interpretation, possibly in error, was that women in the senate had to wear a tie in order to participate in debates and cast a vote.

The late state Sen. Nancy Brataas, an Independent Republican from Rochester, wore all sorts of neck ties, including scarves and bow ties, so that her male colleagues did not try to block her from speaking during floor debates.the article said.

Meanwhile management council members recalled incidents where legislators had appeared on the floor wearing inappropriate attire.

But during interim meetings in the summer it was not unusual for members to shed their jackets if it was warm. That decision was up to the committee chairman, said Matt Obrecht, the director of the Legislative Service Office.

After a discussion of other scenarios where the dress code doesn’t fit, Rep. Michael Yin, a Jackson Democrat, offered the New Mexico House code.

It essentially gives the House and Senate leaders the job of deciding what is and what is not proper attire.

The code also applies to the legislative staff and everyone who enters the floors of the house or senate. They also must wear a badge.

One common theme of the dress code in other states is the ban on jeans or denim of any color.

The Iowa senate rule also bans tank tops, halter tops, or shorts.

Yet the Hawaii senate allows members to wear “aloha” outfits on Fridays.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

