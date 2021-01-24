Barron: A gutsy decision and a civics lesson

CHEYENNE — I received an odd phone call toward the end of a very disturbing week.
The caller, a woman, wanted support for the growing movement to recall Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Somehow she thought I was connected to the tea party and could influence the support of its members.
I told her she got the wrong person. But no, she said she had a list and my name and number were on it. I have no idea how that happened.
She was very polite but the call prefaced what would be a mighty backlash from the Wyoming Republican party over Cheney’s decision.
Trump had and still has tremendous support among Wyoming Republican voters.
For her part, Cheney said it was a matter of conscience and was not a political decision.
It was a pretty gutsy move. The only parallel that came immediately to mind was a series of votes by another Wyoming congressman, Teno Roncalio, a Democrat.
During the 1960’s, Wyoming voters were reliable supporters of the Vietnam War as they were of the military generally.
Roncalio, a Cheyenne lawyer who grew up in Rock Springs, was a World War II veteran. He did not like the national military involvement in Vietnam, a move sold as essential to stop the spread of communism in Asia.
He voted against support in the Vietnam War, which was a highly unpopular stance at the time. in those votes, he was going against his party and his constituents.
Years later, when the Vietnam War was no longer popular, I asked him how he came to such a difficult decision.
Sometimes, he said, “you have to go into a closet and talk to yourself.”
Also last week, I read a compelling article in Governing.com involving an interview and discussion by two historians — Clay Jenkinson, a governing editor-at large, and Ed Watts, professor of history at the University of California at San Diego — over the renewed need for civic education in society in general.
Some excepts:
- The nation’s second president, Thomas Jefferson, believed that the new republic demanded that people be educated in government so they knew what was at stake when that institution was threatened.
- The great movement towards teaching civics in the 20th century grew out of the threats of fascism and communism, Nazism and the Cold War, and a real sense that if people don’t understand what they’ve got, they’re not going to fight to support it. They’re going to be susceptible to people, to demagogues, who are promising something else.
Right now, we’re missing that “something else.”
If the Soviet Union were still there and preaching the overthrow of a constitutional order and a revolution that would overwhelm the structures of American society, we would know what’s at stake. But we don’t, according to the historians.
- We don’t appreciate the constitutional impact and the larger implications because we haven’t doubled down on instructing people on why our system is special.
In short, the historians said what is needed now is civic education about the structure of the republican system and what it is designed to do. We do not need any more romanticizing of the founding fathers who adopted this system.
The historians also discussed the highly disturbing parallels between the current status of the U..S. Republic and the decline of its model, the Roman Empire’s Republic.
A major factor was the paralysis of the Roman government in an era marked by a chasm between the rich and the poor.
There’s a lesson here, a civics lesson.
In the discussion/interview, the historian Watts provided some hope for the future. The younger generation, he said may be the ones that will improve the arc of history for the U.S.
“It’s possible to imagine a democratic movement. Not democratic in the sense of the Democratic Party, but a democratic movement that comes out of a younger generation that just says, ‘We are not ideological because we don’t have time to be ideological; We need to solve problems.’ And there are solutions to problems,’” he said.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net