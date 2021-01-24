Barron: A gutsy decision and a civics lesson

If the Soviet Union were still there and preaching the overthrow of a constitutional order and a revolution that would overwhelm the structures of American society, we would know what’s at stake. But we don’t, according to the historians.

We don’t appreciate the constitutional impact and the larger implications because we haven’t doubled down on instructing people on why our system is special.

In short, the historians said what is needed now is civic education about the structure of the republican system and what it is designed to do. We do not need any more romanticizing of the founding fathers who adopted this system.

The historians also discussed the highly disturbing parallels between the current status of the U..S. Republic and the decline of its model, the Roman Empire’s Republic.

A major factor was the paralysis of the Roman government in an era marked by a chasm between the rich and the poor.

There’s a lesson here, a civics lesson.

In the discussion/interview, the historian Watts provided some hope for the future. The younger generation, he said may be the ones that will improve the arc of history for the U.S.

“It’s possible to imagine a democratic movement. Not democratic in the sense of the Democratic Party, but a democratic movement that comes out of a younger generation that just says, ‘We are not ideological because we don’t have time to be ideological; We need to solve problems.’ And there are solutions to problems,’” he said.

