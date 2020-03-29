Barron: A humbling book on the human body

CHEYENNE —I’ve been reading the appropriate book for this wild COVID-19 outbreak coupled with worry and relentless hoarding in high gear.
It is titled “The Body” —subtitled “a guide for occupants” — and authored by Bill Bryson.
Bryson is a bestselling author, very readable. He is a humorist, but not the laugh-out-loud type. His humor is subtle and dry.
He entertains as he educates.
For a human being, this book is humbling. On one hand, the body is a marvel in some areas, like the work of red and white blood cells; on the other, the body is a feeble structure prone to breakage and filled with organs that stutter and fail.
The frailties are to be expected given that our genes came from ancestors who often weren’t even human.
“Some of them were fish,” Bryson wrote. “Lots more were tiny and furry and lived in burrows. These are the beings from whom you have inherited your body plan.”
We began our journey through history as “unicellular blobs floating about in warm shallow seas” that got tweaked over three billion years.
What is surprising is the absence of knowledge among the experts of so many human attributes. Like skin.
Medical researchers, Bryson wrote, cannot explain such things as why we have fingerprints or why some people are born with no fingerprints.
These people with smooth fingertips also have fewer sweat glands than normal.
Those sweat glands are considered to be partially responsible for the larger brains of humans. The brain is the organ most sensitive to temperatures. So keeping it cool through sweating helped to grow it large and make people brainy compared to chimpanzees who have only half as many sweat glands as humans and are only as smart as four-year-olds.
Then there is the mouth — a dank, moist place teeming with bacteria.
It is moist because of 12 busy salivary glands. An average adult secretes an estimated 31,700 quarts of saliva in a lifetime.
Of particular interest is a recent discovery that saliva also contains a powerful painkiller called opiorphin, which is six times more potent than morphine.
But humans have it only in very small doses “which is why you are not perennially high or indeed notable pain-free when you bite your cheek or burn your tongue,” Bryson wrote.
“Because it is so dilute, no one is sure why it is there at all.”
Medical science also has yet to find a cure for asthma, a serious illness, or hiccups, a less serious but annoying condition.
Nor do the scientists know for sure why the sinus cavity in humans takes an enormous amount of space proportionately or the purpose of the uvula, the bulbous appendage that hangs down in the back of the throat.
Bryson suggested the uvula is the “mud flap of the mouth” and its job is to direct food down the throat and away from the nasal passage.
With the current pandemic, considerable attention has been directed at the human immune system. Bryson describes system as “big and kind of messy and all over the place.”
It includes earwax, skin and tears. If an invader gets past these outer defenses, it will encounter swarms of immune cells which come swarming out of lymph nodes, bone marrow, the spleen, the thymus and other parts of the body.
The immune cells must attack the invaders selectively and spare benign microbes. They also must be super-smart and not be fooled by microbes that trick the immune system into attacking the wrong organisms.
Infectious agents like E. coli and salmonella are good at this.
Given the constant onslaught of invaders it’s a wonder humans aren’t sick more often, Bryson wrote.
Bryson was born in 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa (my home state), but moved to England more than 40 years ago where he worked as a journalist before becoming a full-time writer.
His book is laden with delightful anecdotes.
However, it has no tips on how to deal with the novel coronavirus.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
