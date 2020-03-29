Barron: A humbling book on the human body

Medical researchers, Bryson wrote, cannot explain such things as why we have fingerprints or why some people are born with no fingerprints.

These people with smooth fingertips also have fewer sweat glands than normal.

Those sweat glands are considered to be partially responsible for the larger brains of humans. The brain is the organ most sensitive to temperatures. So keeping it cool through sweating helped to grow it large and make people brainy compared to chimpanzees who have only half as many sweat glands as humans and are only as smart as four-year-olds.

Then there is the mouth — a dank, moist place teeming with bacteria.

It is moist because of 12 busy salivary glands. An average adult secretes an estimated 31,700 quarts of saliva in a lifetime.

Of particular interest is a recent discovery that saliva also contains a powerful painkiller called opiorphin, which is six times more potent than morphine.

But humans have it only in very small doses “which is why you are not perennially high or indeed notable pain-free when you bite your cheek or burn your tongue,” Bryson wrote.

“Because it is so dilute, no one is sure why it is there at all.”