Barron: A miserable history

CHEYENNE — The Senate debate over a nearly broke firefighter’s pension plan was a litany of apologies coupled with blame laid on former legislatures, the state retirement board and actuary consultants.

The conclusion was that all were responsible for the mess the Legislature found itself in again this year.

Because the state is more flush this year from pandemic relief money, the senators decided now was the time to fix the $75 million problem.

They easily passed Senate File 39, which allocates $55 million to the plan known as “Fire A.” The bill also authorizes a $20 million interest free loan to the five cities or fire districts that employ paid firefighters.

Since apparently some local jurisdictions have said they will not share in the costs, the bill allows the state to withhold an equal amount of federal mineral lease payments from the uncooperative locals.

The paid fireman’s pension plan was created in 1935.

During Senate debate Sen. Kinskey, R-Sheridan, identified a couple of mistakes.

“They didn’t understand how to set up a pension fund,” he said.

The other mistake, he said, was putting too much faith in the predictions of actuary consultants.

A retirement system report issued earlier said the details of the 1935 plan were designated in state statute, including the amount of the cost of living adjustment. Thus any change required legislative action which was’t always forthcoming.

The plan also was underfunded from the beginning.

In 1981 the plan was restructured.

Fire A became a pension plan for paid firefighters hired before July 1, 1981. Firefighters hired after that date are covered by Fire B plan, which has less generous benefits than Fire A.

Between 1981 and 1996 the Legislature allocated $46.8 million for Fire A

to make up for 15 years if underfunding.

In 1997 the fund was fat. The retirement board and consulting actuaries recommended ceasing all contributions entirely. This included the 8% of firemen’s salaries, 21% of employers contributions and 50% of the fire insurance premium tax collected by the state each year.

The Legislature agreed and also increased the plan’s benefits including boosting the payment for surviving spouses from thirty-three and one-third percent up to 100% of the firefighter’s paycheck.

Despite a negative 2002 fund report, the contributions were not re-started.

Finally, in 2014 the Legislature failed to pass a bill that would have reduced the 3% cost of living adjustment and re-started contributions.

The retirement system actuaries estimates Fire A will have exhausted all assets in four years if no changes are made.

The Fire A retirees or their survivors receive an average benefit of $60,764 a year for life, according to the report.

The amount seems high for a pension, but firefighters do not receive Social Security benefits.

Senate File 39 eliminates the cost of living adjustment but leaves benefits for the 250 or so beneficiaries intact.

Many in the senate professed their support for firefighters who have high risk jobs and tend to die early. They said they did not want to reduce benefits.

But they did express their irritation at prior neglect and decisions during what one member said was ”the miserable history” of Fire A.

“We’re stuck with it,” Kinskey said.

Much of the discussion was over two amendment attempts supported by the volunteer firefighters, EMTs and search and rescue people covered by Fire Fund B.

The attempt was to take some of the Fire A’s income from fire insurance premiums and transfer is to the volunteers’ Fire Fund B.

The attempts failed. Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said he was confused because he thought fire fighters stuck together. The amendments, he said, looked like a rift between the volunteers and the retirees in Plan A.

Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, a former firefighter, assured him the firefighters continue to be “brotherly” but were trying to help their own pension fund, too.

The bill is now before the House.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

