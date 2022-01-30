Barron: A simpler reapportionment system

CHEYENNE — For more than a hundred years, the Wyoming Legislature managed to function with a system of county at-large representation.

The Wyoming Constitution was clear; “Each county shall have at least one senator and one representative. (Article 3, Section 3)

That section remains in the constitution with a footnote saying it may be disregarded because is it is inconsistent with the federal case law of one person-one vote.

The courts took a winding road to reach that policy for Wyoming.

Before the big switch from the county at-large system, lawmakers faced with the decennial mandate to reapportion need only to give one representative to each county and then distribute the rest according to a population formula.

“It was a lot simpler system that what we have now,” said Phil Roberts, retired University of Wyoming history professor in a telephone interview. “I don’t remember any disputes over it.“

The first crack came in the 1960’s when the court ruled the Wyoming Senate reapportionment unconstitutional.

The ruling required the entire Senate to run for re-election.

The lawsuit, however, was confined to the Senate and made no mention of the House reapportionment.

Between the early 1960’s and 1970’s there was little population growth or changes in the Legislature. U.S. District Judge Ewing T. Kerr in Cheyenne ruled the 1971 reapportionment plan constitutional.

In 1981 the big controversy was over Niobrara County still getting a House seat when its small population entitled it to only one-third of a representative.

State Auditor Jim Griffith, a Lusk native, staged a campaign to save Niobrara County’s seat in the House.

Soon, people could be seen in the Capitol Building wearing “Save Niobrara” lapel pins.

The Legislature passed the plan,with Niobrara’s seat intact.

And for the fourth time a Wyoming reapportionment case was filed in federal court.

Margaret Brown, a former legislator an other members of the League of Women Voters filed the challenge in federal court. But the claim was narrowed and covered only the validity of Niobrara County being award one representative.

A three-judge federal court ruled the plan was constitutional because awarding Niobrara County a representative was not ‘invidiously discriminatory.” and did not hurt other counties in the state.

On appeal, U.S. Supreme Court held that the state’s policy was rational and even “well-suited to the special needs” of the sparsely pouted state.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, sponsored the 1981 bill that passed all the court tests.

Scott was a freshmen when he became interested in redistricting. As a result then House Speaker Warren Morton sent him to a seminar on government reapportionment.

“We got to keep that county at large system for another ten years,” Scott said last week in an telephone interview.

Then came the 1991 redistricting plan. The federal court threw out the entire plan as unconstitutional and suggested the Legislature adopt a single member district plan.

But what about the previous court rulings that upheld the at large county system?.

“The fact that the 1991 plan was statistically indistinguishable from the state’s previous court-approved, county-based reapportionment plans was irrelevant under the case law,” the court ruling said. While the plan furthered the policy of preserving the integrity of county boundaries, the Legislature allowed this policy to intrude impermissibly on the “one-person, one-vote”principle,” the court added.

So there went the county system.

The Legislature in 1992 adopted a single member district plan. There has been no sign the Legislature wants to return to multi-member districts.

During the work on this year’s redistricting, some members have asked about the old county at large system that served the state for so many years.

Scott and Roberts said the county- based plan wasn’t bad. Among other things it made gerrymandering a district more difficult. The county lines were the borders.

Scott in particular is critical of this year’s work. He is a member of the Joint Interim Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions which is responsible for drafting a redistricting plan,

“Reapportionment is always ripe for mischief,” Roberts said. “ It usually favors the incumbent.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0