Barron: A Sore Subject and a Dust-up

He questioned how the lease survived scrutiny from the different parties that reviewed it.

The reviewers included the leasing division of the Department of A and I, the attorney general and the governor and four other elected officials on the State Building Commission.

Because of the turnover in administrations and other factors, no one remains in state government who handled the deal, the officials said.

“It’s a sore subject and should be,” said Patricia Bach, the new A and I director.

The state, she said, has not explored all the ways to get out of the lease.

Right now, she said, the state needs the space.

But she assured the legislators that this cannot happen again because of new internal controls and a policy setting a four year limits on leases.

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said the lease could end up costing the state as much as $20 million.

He blamed the “incompetent media” for the lack of public scrutiny of what he said should have been a page one story.