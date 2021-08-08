Barron: A Sore Subject and a Dust-up

CHEYENNE — Lured by an agenda item, I logged onto a meeting of the Legislature’s Management Audit Committee last week.
I was intrigued by the proposal to eliminate a number of state advisory councils, a recommendation from the earlier government efficiency study.
That discussion wasn’t particularly illuminating, but the next one was —state leases.
It should be pointed out that the management audit committee is now the oversight committee for the Department of Administration and Information (A and I).
Before the discussion on state leases began, Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, warned that he intended to ask some tough questions.
The big one concerned a lease approved by a prior administration for the former Sutherland’s Building on Yellowstone in Cheyenne.The business closed in 2015 and was leased by the state beginning in 2019.
The lease costs the state $1.4 million per year for 77,638 square feet. That’s $18.36 per square foot to house more than 200 Department of Workforce Services employees. The lease runs from 2019 to 2037 —18 years.
Brown said the lease has a six percent escalator and no termination clause.
“This was an absolute, in my opinion, fleecing of state government,” Brown said.
He questioned how the lease survived scrutiny from the different parties that reviewed it.
The reviewers included the leasing division of the Department of A and I, the attorney general and the governor and four other elected officials on the State Building Commission.
Because of the turnover in administrations and other factors, no one remains in state government who handled the deal, the officials said.
“It’s a sore subject and should be,” said Patricia Bach, the new A and I director.
The state, she said, has not explored all the ways to get out of the lease.
Right now, she said, the state needs the space.
But she assured the legislators that this cannot happen again because of new internal controls and a policy setting a four year limits on leases.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said the lease could end up costing the state as much as $20 million.
He blamed the “incompetent media” for the lack of public scrutiny of what he said should have been a page one story.
The state now has 175 active leases, a decrease from more than 200 a couple of years ago as part of the effort to reduce the state’s “footprint.” The leases cost more than $20 million per year including about $7 million paid in Cheyenne alone.
Later in the meeting during a discussion of legislative audit functions in other states, the topic set off a brief dust up between two members, Gray and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.
Both are candidates for the U.S. House seat now held by Liz Cheney.
Setting off the brief verbal tiff was Gray’s motion to move the entire Department of Audit into the legislative branch giving legislators authority to conduct financial and other examinations, including audits of county election returns. The plan is similar to the Arizona election audit which Gray praised earlier in the meeting.
Opponents including Bouchard said the move would be a budget buster for the state.
“I’m sick and tired, “Bouchard told Gray. “You’re making everybody think we have a problem in Wyoming and that’s wrong.”
Gray responded by saying it was “troubling” to hear there is no role for the Legislature to audit elections. He also claimed his plan is budget neutral.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas who was chairman for the session, warned the legislators to stay on topic “and leave personalities out of it.”
Bouchard, however, said to Gray, “I’m disgusted. You’re using the election issues when you’re running for office.”
Gray chimed in, “Mr. chairman. He’s talking about himself.”
Boner stepped in again, reminding the legislators he had asked them to stay focused and not to let their comments become personal.
When Gray asked to be allowed to answer Bouchard’s latest comment, Boner said no, he could do that outside the meeting.
“This isn’t a public debate, a campaign,” he said.
Gray’s motion for his plan failed with only two members voting for it.
Shortly thereafter, the committee adjourned.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net