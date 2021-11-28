Barron: A strange turnaround

CHEYENNE — Republicans eat their young, Joe Meyer used to say.

Of course they really don’t. This is a figure of speech that became popular in the last couple of decades.The impetus was the rise of the Republican far right wingers, the tea party.

This hard right group of anti-taxers and anti-government targeted their more moderate members in the states and in Congress.

In many cases the politicians they focused on were seasoned, older traditionalists.

National political pundits said this angry group had morphed into a radical form of political populism.

Joe Meyer, you may recall, was an extraordinary figure in Wyoming government and politics.

A lawyer, he started out working for the then brand-new Legislative Service Office as its first assistant director. He was one of a handful of staff attorneys at the time who worked on the bills that became laws.

His career took a new arc in 1987 when Democratic Gov. Mike Sullivan appointed him, a Republican, as Wyoming Attorney General.

After Sullivan left office, Meyer became a special assistant to the president of the University of Wyoming.

He entered the political field in 1998 when he was elected secretary of state.

With a warm personality and quick wit, he turned out to be a born politician. After two terms there he moved on to state treasurer. He was in his second term in 2012, when he died of lung cancer at age 71.

At one point he had been on the list of possible Republicans to run against Democrat Dave Freudenthal.

He decided against that course, to the relief of Freudenthal’s supporters.

Did his previous work for a Democratic governor hurt him when he started running for elected office? I suspect there was some pushback by certain quarters.

At any rate, I thought of Meyer and his description of the Republican party when I read about the recent kerfuffle and the melange of scoldings, threatened censures and the like going on in the party hierarchy.

It is a truly weird story of how some things can get turned upside down.

According to the very thorough account by the Star-Tribune’s Victoria Eavis, there were two separate actions going on.

One was a rebuke to Troy Bray, a GOP precinct committeeman from Park County for an obscene e-mail he sent to state Sen. Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Republican Party leaders decided not to censure Bray for his nasty little message. Since he had apologized to Nethercott, they decided that was enough.

Instead, the leadership voted to remove Bray’s name from a draft resolution that rebuked him and to rewrite it into a condemnation of State Rep. Steve Harshman of Casper and State Sen. Larry Hicks of Baggs.

Hicks was cited for a strongly worded email he sent expressing his disgust with Bray actions.

On an entirely separate matter, Harshman, a former house speaker, talked into a hot mic using the F-word in referring to state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper.

The Republican leaders blamed the two legislators for acting in an “unacceptable and uncouth manner toward a fellow members of the Wyoming Republican Party.”

The state party kicked the issue to the locals. The resolution called on the Natrona County and Carbon County GOP parties to consider disciplinary action against Harshman and Hicks.

The party’s leadership clearly demonstrated their favoritism for one of their own.

They gave Bray, a writer of an ugly obscene message to a GOP legislator, a pass, while condemning two moderate Republicans for being “uncouth.”

For a complete explanation of what occurred I suggest you visit Eavis’ well reported story.

And, oh, yes. The GOP leaders also decided that Congresswoman Liz Cheney is no longer a member of the Republican Party.

This was more retaliatory action for Cheney’s criticism of ex-president Donald Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The resolution has zero effect on Cheney who still is recognized as a Republican.

Harshman, Hicks and Nethercott, meanwhile, are considered traditional Republican conservatives. Skilled legislators, they occupy leadership positions.

Like Cheney, they are prey to the leaders of their own party.

Joe Meyer was right.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

