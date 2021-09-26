Barron: ALEC still in action

CHEYENNE — A group which some say is the one of the most powerful conservative think tanks in the U.S. met in late July in Salt Lake City.

This is the American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) a group noted for proposing model bills that its of legislative members can take home with them, and introduce them in the next legislative session.

How many bills found their way into the briefcases of Wyoming legislators who attended and what do those bill say? Dunno.

How many Wyoming legislators attended the July meeting and who are they? Dunno.

The Wyoming Legislative Service Office doesn’t reimburse legislators for the cost of attending ALEC meeting so there’s no record there.

Although the group allows the public and media folks to attend some sessions they are not those meetings where major decisions are made, according to the Center for Media and Democracy’s PR Watch web site.

ALEC offers a list of its bills and its officers, including state chairmen on its web page. In Wyoming the chairs are Sen. Cheri Steinetz and Rep. Dan Laursen.