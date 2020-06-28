Barron: Analyzing the anti-RINO index

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE — I am amused whenever I see the the name of Sen. Eli Bebout of Riverton on a conservative far-right list of Republicans who are identified as closeted Democrats.

If you agree with the thinking behind the most recent list of RINOS (Republicans in name only) published by WyoRino.com, then about three-fourths of the Wyoming Legislature is made up of rogue Democrats — liberals.

The impostors have to go of course. Which is a shame considering the list includes past, current and future leaders and other talents.

Whether you agree with him or not, Eli Bebout is a superb legislator who broke records by serving as both House Speaker and Senate President.

He may have stirred suspicions among the radicals of the GOP by his origins as a Democrat. He switched parties years ago while serving in the House.

As a new member of the majority Republican Party, he was able to rise through the leadership ranks in both houses.

The WyoRino ratings are based on ten bills that were before the Legislature last winter. A score of less than 70 percent signaled failure.