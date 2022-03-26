Barron: Another county property tax relief program

CHEYENNE — A new law designed to give long time lower income residents a break on their property taxes is kind of a cousin to an older model that has been a dud.

The supporters of Senate File 19, said they didn’t expect to see many takers this time around either.

The bill, SF19, sponsored by the Joint Interim Revenue Committee, gives counties the option of refunding prior year property taxes to qualifying residents.

The bill easily passed the house and senate and Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law effective July 1.

The bill got a thorough chewing over in the senate.

Some members wanted to be sure the proposal did not have loopholes to allow wealthy people or temporary residents to use for their benefit.

Since the counties would have to pay the tax refunds from their own money, other senate members questioned whether it would short money for other needs, like education.

The state’s K-12 schools receive the bulk of income from property taxes in the county where they are located.

According to one estimate, the new program would cost the counties affected by $3 million a year.

Yet there was no question this program or one like it is needed with soaring residential property values.

Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said people in his district, which covers parts of four counties, have watched the value of their homes more than double. The taxes on those homes now are so high that the owners can no longer afford to live in them.

“It’s happening all over the state,” Baldwin said.

The applicants for the new program have to list their entire household income which cannot exceed three-fourth of the gross median income for the county as determined annually by the state office of economic analysis.

In addition, the applicants must have been Wyoming residents for li five years.

“Chances are a lot of countries won’t do it. But they have the option,” Baldwin said.

The old existing program is a county property tax deferral. To qualify the home owners must give the county a lien against their property. The deferred payment is paid when the house is sold.

Many property owners don’t want to have a lien against their homes.

As a result only Teton County has adopted the tax deferral program.

Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, and others warned of the danger of the county refund program.

He said the new proposal needs means testing for applicants.

“Without control over eligibility, it could just blow up,” ’Hicks said.

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said anytime the Legislature can give counties some flexibility is a good thing since that’s not always been the case in the past.

He said he thought the program requirements as written might be too prescriptive rather than too loose.

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, told of the jump in property taxes in Natrona County in recent years.

“This could be the number one concern I have heard about from citizens.” he said.

Specifically, he said there are folks in Evansville that can use some help.

Landen, Sen. Cale Case, R-Fremont, Rothfuss and other supporters said the bill could be fixed.

But while the county property tax refund bill is not expected to be the final answer to the problem of booming property values, a proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted the state more flexibility perished in the house with ever getting to the floor.

Sponsored by Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, the bill, SJR 2, would have allowed the Legislature to exempt low income elderly and infirm residents from all or part of their property taxes “if necessary for support of the poor.”

In their continued effort to give low income or disabled seniors property tax relief, legislators have been stymied by the Constitutional requirement that taxation be equal and uniform within each category of property.

Defeat of the proposed amendment SJR 2 eaves the state with only the two county options for deferral or refunds.

The Legislature is no longer allocating money for the decades old tax relief for the elderly and disabled that was administered through the Department of Health.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0