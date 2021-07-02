Barron: Another win for Wyoming women

CHEYENNE — Wyoming women may win another small victory if Congress passes a bill sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Lummis to name the former federal court building in Cheyenne in honor of .
Swain was “a catalyst for woman’s suffrage in the United States,” according to an news release from Lummis. Her co-sponsor is Democrat Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, a partnership that proves bipartisanship can still happen in Congress.
In 1869 Wyoming became the first state or territory in the U.S. to recognize women’s voting rights as equal to those of men.
The following year 70 — year-old Louisa Swain of Laramie was the first woman to cast that historic first vote. The date was September 7, 1870. It was 50 years before women’s voting rights were recognized by the rest of the country.
“Her contribution to women’s suffrage is commemorated through the Louisa Swain Foundation, a group committed to preserving her legacy and celebrating her mark on history,” the Lummis release said.
The senator is an honorary committee member of that foundation.
Van Hollen is involved because Swain later moved to Maryland and is buried at the Friends Burial Ground in Baltimore.
Lummis pointed out that Wyoming also is the first state to have a woman justice of the peace, Esther Hobart Morris; the first town governed all by women, Jackson in 1920, and the first women to serve on a jury. This is why Wyoming is recognized as “The Equality State.”
After the bill passes, the federal building at 308 West 21st Street in Cheyenne will be rededicated in Swain’s name.
When that happens it will mark the first federal building in the state to be named after a woman.
This year will also see the first state building to be named after a woman —Thyra Thomson, the long term secretary of state.
The state Building Commission, that includes the five top elected state officials chose that name for the new state office building in Casper and the Legislature agreed.
The federal building in Cheyenne was home to the federal court from 1933 to 1965 when the court was moved a few blocks west to the new Joseph C O’Mahoney federal courthouse, named for a former U.S. Senator..
The old federal building still is in use by various federal agencies, according to the General Service Administration’s web site.
The late long term federal Judge Ewing T. Kerr often said he missed the old courthouse on West 21st Street because it was so beautiful with its period architecture with lamps and soft light. The new federal courthouse was sleek and up-to-date with fluorescent lights but lacked the ambiance of the old one.
Kerr kept a photograph in his office that showed the old federal courtroom with the famous U.S. Deputy Marshal Joe LeFlors seated at a table. LeFlors was best known for rounding up the Wild Bunch that had been robbing Union Pacific trains.
Following passage of Lummis’ legislation, the federal building, located at 308 W 21st St in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will be rededicated in honor of Louisa Swain’s historic vote
All the other federal buildings are named for men.
The federal courthouse in Casper is named for Kerr. Another federal building, also in Casper, is named for former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Jackson has the Clifford Hansen federal courthouse named for the former governor and U.S. senator..
To wrap up the news in the naming game, the Cody City Council earlier this month voted unanimously to name the terminal at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in tribute to the late Sen. Hank Coe. Coe, who died earlier this year from pancreatic cancer, served more than 30 years in the Legislature and was an passionate advocate for commercial air service
Initially some of his fellow legislators wanted to honor him by naming a segment of Highway 120 near Coe’s hometown of Cody as “The Hank Coe Leadership Highway.”
The bill failed 12-17 because it would have created a precedent.
The new naming honor for Coe is deserved and appropriate as are the honors for Louisa Swain and Thyra Thomson.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net