Barron: Another win for Wyoming women

After the bill passes, the federal building at 308 West 21st Street in Cheyenne will be rededicated in Swain’s name.

When that happens it will mark the first federal building in the state to be named after a woman.

This year will also see the first state building to be named after a woman —Thyra Thomson, the long term secretary of state.

The state Building Commission, that includes the five top elected state officials chose that name for the new state office building in Casper and the Legislature agreed.

The federal building in Cheyenne was home to the federal court from 1933 to 1965 when the court was moved a few blocks west to the new Joseph C O’Mahoney federal courthouse, named for a former U.S. Senator..

The old federal building still is in use by various federal agencies, according to the General Service Administration’s web site.

The late long term federal Judge Ewing T. Kerr often said he missed the old courthouse on West 21st Street because it was so beautiful with its period architecture with lamps and soft light. The new federal courthouse was sleek and up-to-date with fluorescent lights but lacked the ambiance of the old one.