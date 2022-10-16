Barron: Are political debates still of value

CHEYENNE — Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman irritated some Wyoming people when she refused to debate her general election opponents.

Her Democratic opponent, Lynette Greybull, said the snub was elitist. And it does smack of that.

Hageman is the clear leader in the contest for Wyoming’s only seat in the U.S.House.

Because she is the front runner, she doesn’t need to expose herself to questions from opponents or the news media. Politicians have also been known to make slips or ridiculous statements during debates that they later must correct.

She can avoid that potential pitfall.

The main purpose of a political debate is to help voters make intelligent choices in choosing general election candidates.

Today communications offers candidates a variety of options in making contact with voters through TV and radio, in addition to the old-fashioned U.S. mail.

Yet for many voters who aren’t on a daily feed of political news, a televised debate may be the the most important and perhaps the first exposure to all the candidates.

Wyoming PBS held a debate last week for U.S. House candidates with Greybull; Constitution candidate Marissa Selvig and Libertarian Richard Brubaker.

No Hageman.

According to Cowboy State Daily, Hageman’s campaign manager Carly Miller said the candidate traveled more than 40,000 miles in the last few months and has spoken with thousands of voters.

That’s a more effective way of meeting Wyoming voters and how Hageman will continue to campaign, she added.

And she is not alone.

An article on Governing.com says flatly that political debates are going out of style.

Numerous candidates for governor and other offices have decided that participating in debates is not in their own best interest, the article said.

“At this point, it looks like there won’t be any debates in Ohio’s governor race, or in the New York governor race, or Pennsylvania, or California, or … you get the idea. In some other states that have traditionally held three or more debates, such as Iowa and Wisconsin, this year there will only be one.”

The reason candidates decided they are better off not debating is the risk-reward ratio, the article said. The exposure is a chance to make a mistake that will hurt the candidate’s campaign.

“Politicians don’t like debates unless they’re very talented at them, and even then they know it can be a risky business,” says Jacob Thompson, a communication professor and former debate coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Even talented debaters can make a gaffe that can derail a campaign.”

In today’s political polarized environment amid complaints about media bias, Democrats may back off from debates hosted by conservative groups while Republicans might object to a public media outlet.

Ducking the debate however, won’t hurt Hageman or any other candidate who takes the same escape route.

I guess I’m old-fashioned. I like political debates even though I have sat through some awful boring one-sided contests.

Former Sen. Alan Simpson and former Vice President and Congressman Dick Cheney were skilled debaters. The longer they stayed in office the tougher it was to find super good candidates to oppose them.

Simpson’s opponent in 1984 was a university chemistry professor; In his last election, he easily defeated a 32-year-old college student.

The point was they never ducked a debate.

They didn’t need the exposure but they didn’t back away from it either.

Entering a debate was their acknowledgment of the candidate’s validity; of his or her right to run for office.

That has been the tradition in Wyoming politics.

Anyway, overall it’s been a strange campaign year so far. Remember the Republican primary debate for the U.S. House at Sheridan College?

It was closed to the public and press apparently because of threats to GOP candidate Liz Cheney from fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The same threats kept Cheney from rallies or other forms of more public campaigning. Instead the Cheney campaign opted for controlled secure gatherings at the homes of supporters.

Ducking a debate, meanwhile, won’t hurt Hageman, and it won’t derail her campaign. Her decision hasn’t resulted in any outcry or fuss.

But it sets a precedent. So it will happen again.

The big losers will be the public, the voters who are denied a chance to view and judge their candidates.