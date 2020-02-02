Barron: Are Wyoming’s major fishing holes too popular?

CHEYENNE — There is a 5.5 mile stretch of the North Platte with a nickname to live up to — the “Miracle Mile” the internet ad says.
“This stretch of the North Platte, found between Kortes Dam and Pathfinder Reservoir, is well known as another of those places where you can fish for footballs.”
The ad goes on to describe 1.7 pound wild trout and other treasured catches.
That inviting description is why that stretch southwest of Casper is so popular with fly fisherman. Perhaps it has become too popular with out-of-state fishermen and women.
A legislative interim committee has approved a bill to create a fishing task force to find out if Wyoming’s choice fishing holes are being overrun and overfished.
Rep. Albert Sommers brought the bill to the Joint interim Committee on Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources because of problems in western Wyoming.
Out-of-state guides were bringing their clients into the state to fish Wyoming rivers, like the Green River.
Overcrowding is also common in other popular fishing holes like the Miracle Mile on the North Platte River, Rep. David Miller of Riverton, the committee co-chairman, said Thursday in a phone interview.
He also mentioned possible overcrowding on the Wind River.
The bill essentially deals with fishing guide licensure.
The task force, if it is created, will study the impact of commercial and public fishing on the quality of fisheries in Wyoming’s major river basins, “including analysis of social and biological aspects of fishing.”
If it finds overcrowding, the task force will determine which federal, state or local agency enforces regulations or issues and enforces permits.
The group also will identify which stretches of rivers are not regulated or permitted with regards to commercial fishing.
The bill refers only to commercial fishing and doesn’t affect the individual angler trying his or her luck with a fishing pole.
Miller didn’t mention a problem in southeast Wyoming but I recall hearing derogatory comments about the ”Greenies” from Colorado taking up space at certain choice fishing spots.
But I don’t think they had fishing guides.
The 11-member task force will include five people with professional fishing guide experience in Wyoming, none from the same county; the director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Dept. or his designee; one member each from the House and Senate; one member from the board of outfitters and professional guides; and two from the licensed fishing public.
The bill calls for a $120,000 appropriation to run the task force plus $10,000 to the Legislative Service Office to pay mileage and per diem to task force members. The report is due Oct. 10, 2021.
Sen. Charles Scott of Natrona County recently said the Legislature has too many task force studies and that much of that work could be accomplished as regular interim committee work.
Miller said he tends to agree. But there were enough people in the committee who felt that the study was needed to get a handle on the problem.
Testimony was mixed, however, according to Miller and the minutes of the committee meeting.
First of all, Brian Nesvik, the director of the Game and Fish Department, said he was concerned about the resources needed for the agency to administer a fishing guide licensure program.
Lee Livingston, chairman of the Wyoming state Board of Outfitters and Professional Guides reminded the committee that the state already has a board of outfitters and said fishing licensure could make licensing outfitters more difficult.
Speaking in favor of the bill were Jared Baecker of the Snake River Fund; Tim Wade, North Fork Anglers; Jeremy Prime, Dunoir Fishing Adventures; Bud Betts, Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association; and Christopher Hayes, Two Rivers Fishing Company and others.
Jonathan Williams of the National Outdoor Leadership School said he was concerned about who would be required to be licensed if the bill passes.
The bill will require a two-thirds majority vote to be considered in the Legislature during the short budget that opens Feb. 10.
It is likely to receive more attention from out-of-state fishing guides if it survives that vote.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.