Barron: Are Wyoming’s major fishing holes too popular?

The bill calls for a $120,000 appropriation to run the task force plus $10,000 to the Legislative Service Office to pay mileage and per diem to task force members. The report is due Oct. 10, 2021.

Sen. Charles Scott of Natrona County recently said the Legislature has too many task force studies and that much of that work could be accomplished as regular interim committee work.

Miller said he tends to agree. But there were enough people in the committee who felt that the study was needed to get a handle on the problem.

Testimony was mixed, however, according to Miller and the minutes of the committee meeting.

First of all, Brian Nesvik, the director of the Game and Fish Department, said he was concerned about the resources needed for the agency to administer a fishing guide licensure program.

Lee Livingston, chairman of the Wyoming state Board of Outfitters and Professional Guides reminded the committee that the state already has a board of outfitters and said fishing licensure could make licensing outfitters more difficult.