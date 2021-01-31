Barron: Better call Madden

The second advantage was education, a super committee that included members of two interim committees studied the issue so more legislators were aware of the need and how the money would be spent.

And then there was Madden.

He prepared an analysis of the bill’s impact on drivers at the gas pump.

He then offered a class dubbed Fuel Tax 101. It lasted about 50 minutes —the same length as a college class. The students were the senators and representatives and the reporters.

Madden demonstrated that the extra ten cent tax would be scaled down to a nickel or less by the time the fuel got to the gas pump.

This was because of the labyrinthine process dictated by the regional fuel market.

In Wyoming, 245 suppliers pay the fuel tax, which is considerably fewer than the number of gasoline outlets, Madden explained. Of the 245, only 51 are in Wyoming. the others have addresses in other states, like Texas and Colorado.

They sell fuel all over the country and the marketeers sort of weave it all together. Part of Wyoming’s tax, he said, would be paid by people in Colorado as well as Wyoming.