Barron: Better call Madden

CHEYENNE — The sponsors of a fuel tax increase this year should consider inviting former state Rep. Mike Madden to help steer the the bill through the Legislature.
Madden, a former college economics professor in Iowa, (my home state) headed the House Revenue Committee in 2013.
It was there that he led colleagues to understand the impact of a bill to increase the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel by ten cents to 24 cents per gallon. Similar bills failed before.
The increase was estimated to raise about $71 million for the 2014 fiscal year to finance state highways and county and town roads and maintenance in state parks.
The bill was a high priority for then Gov. Matt Mead who cited the importance of Wyoming roads to the state’s economy.
The supporters had two advantages that year.
One was a pro-fuel tax hike coalition of 18 organizations led by the Wyoming Taxpayers Association and that included the mineral, trucking, tourism and ranching industries as well as the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and the Wyoming Association of County Commissioners.
The only organized opposition came from the Wyoming Farm Bureau and the Wyoming Liberty Group. But there was plenty of unorganized opposition from individual taxpayers who were letting their legislators know how they felt.
The second advantage was education, a super committee that included members of two interim committees studied the issue so more legislators were aware of the need and how the money would be spent.
And then there was Madden.
He prepared an analysis of the bill’s impact on drivers at the gas pump.
He then offered a class dubbed Fuel Tax 101. It lasted about 50 minutes —the same length as a college class. The students were the senators and representatives and the reporters.
Madden demonstrated that the extra ten cent tax would be scaled down to a nickel or less by the time the fuel got to the gas pump.
This was because of the labyrinthine process dictated by the regional fuel market.
In Wyoming, 245 suppliers pay the fuel tax, which is considerably fewer than the number of gasoline outlets, Madden explained. Of the 245, only 51 are in Wyoming. the others have addresses in other states, like Texas and Colorado.
They sell fuel all over the country and the marketeers sort of weave it all together. Part of Wyoming’s tax, he said, would be paid by people in Colorado as well as Wyoming.
I sat through one of the classes and must say it was sort of “a mystical experience.”
(I love that phrase. I stole it years ago from former U.S. Sen Alan Simpson when he was in the Wyoming House. He used it to describe his attempts to penetrate the complexities of the old classroom unit school funding model.)
The 2013 fuel tax bill, meanwhile, ran into considerable opposition in both the House and Senate. It passed both narrowly — in the Senate 18-12 and the House, 35-24.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Natrona, was one of the strongest opponents in the Senate.
He complained of the lobbying by “commercial interests,” a reference to the coalition led by the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.
He also disparaged some WYDOT projects.
He singled out a sidewalk built in Casper that ended at a railroad overpass.
And he attacked a new type of intersection configuration — WYDOT-engineered traffic circles.
“They are inventions of the devil,” Scott told the Senate. “I have driven places that have those and I don’t want to see those in Wyoming.”
WYDOT built them anyway.
The 2013 fuel tax bill was the first boost in the tax on gasoline and diesel in 15 years.
Madden’’s prediction came through. Motorists never saw a ten cent per gallon increase for a tank of gas, only half that amount or less to none.
This year the gas tax bill, House Bill 26, would authorize a nine cent boost in the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel from 24 to 33 cents per gallon to raise $60 million.
The Legislature last week had taken no action on the bill at the time of this writing so it may have to wait until the next meeting possibly in March where it would face a tax averse full session.
