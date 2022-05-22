Barron: Buchanan chose judgeship over political office

CHEYENNE — Ed Buchanan wasn’t kidding when he said his career goal as a lawyer was to become a judge.

He showed his preference for the bench over elected political office last week when he announced his decision not to seek re-election as secretary of state. He also said he applied for a district court vacancy based in Torrington, his home town.

We saw the same story unfold in 2019 when Buchanan, with only seven months in the secretary of state’s job, revealed he had applied for a circuit court vacancy based in Torrington. Buchanan, a Republican former house speaker, became the number two state office holder when the incumbent, Ed Murray, resigned following two separate allegations of prior sexual misconduct.

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed the former Torrington attorney to fill out the months remaining in Murray’s term on March 1, 2018. Buchanan ran for the office in the Nov. 2018 elections and won handily.

Buchanan had been one of four candidates in the 2014 GOP primary for secretary of state. He lost to Murray by about 1,600 votes.

So that’s the backstory — or part of it.

There was a significant difference in the two judicial vacancy applications, though. The first time, in 2019, he did not resign his job to concentrate on his judicial application. At the time, it was unprecedented for a state office holder to continue those duties while applying for a judgeship.

This time around he said it would not be appropriate for him to do both — deal with the judgeship application and the duties of the secretary of state’s office. In 2019 he was still the duly-elected secretary of state and as such, returned stability to that office after the tumult of the Murray period.

But then the Judicial Nominating Commission listed him as one of the three prospective nominees for governor’s appointment. Buchanan noted that he had been among the three finalists a few times before, thus demonstrating his continuing desire to be a judge.

This put Gordon in a bind. He didn’t want further disruption in the operation of the secretary of state’s office. which would once again be under the direction of an appointee, if he picked Buchanan for the judicial vacancy. Moreover, he would have to make a new appointment for the secretary job from a list of three nominees chosen by the Republican Central Committee. That group was and is under the control of the party’s hard right extremists who weren’t crazy about Gordon in the first place.

So Gordon picked Nathaniel Hibben, an equally qualified Torrington attorney, for the circuit court vacancy.

The difference between Buchanan’s first and second try for a judgeship is that, this time, the governor won’t have a vacancy he has to fill. The voters will take care of that in November.

And, as always, when there is a high state office seat open, the gates open and the candidates line up.

Immediately after Buchanan announced his decision not to run, Senate President Don Dockstader of Afton announced his candidacy, followed by another Republican lawmaker, Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper.

There will be more.

The Legislature opened its collective purse recently so that judges received a raise. District judge positions, like the pending Torrington one, now pay $160,000 a year. As the result of action by the Legislature’s budget session this year, the secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction will each earn $125,000 a year beginning in January, 2023. Those offices have been stuck at $92,000 per year for the last 20 years. The governor’s salary will go from $105,000 to $140,000.

Buchanan decision not to run was last minute.

It reminded me of the 1994 race for secretary of state, an open seat. The Republican primary had five candidates, including Max Maxfield, who had been director of the Department of Commerce. Maxfield was considered to be the leading candidate for the nomination and, ultimately, the general election.

Diana Ohman, the popular state superintendent of public instruction was expected to file for a second term. At the last minute, Ohman filed for secretary of state. She won the primary nomination and the election.

Ohman served one term and then resumed her career as an educator.

Maxfield was stunned at the loss and later ran successfully for two terms as state auditor.

And finally, he was elected for secretary of state, his ultimate goal. The lesson: don’t give up.

I’m betting Buchanan will get his judgeship.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.

