Barron: Casper gets a new court

It creates a Capitol Square preservation account with $4.2 million transferred from another account.

One project is the design and development of a “wayfinding” system and signs for the Capitol, the Capitol extension and the Herschler Building.

This is needed to guide the visitors in the buildings. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said earlier that this is a problem in the Capitol building.

He said he has found and directed lost tourists who were wandering about on the first floor because there were no signs to identify the offices and their location.

The money also is to be spent for design and to develop the interpretive center in the Capitol extension on the lowest level, the basement.

Also the legislators must have found the Capitol meeting rooms too noisy and bright.

The bill authorizes $250,000 for custom windows in the meetings rooms along with noise reduction and echo-cancellation improvements.

And then there is the $1.6 million for a fence at the governor’s residence.

And $3 million to the city of Cheyenne for a system to protect the Capitol building from flooding.