Barron: Casper gets a new court

CHEYENNE —The state’s newest court — the chancery court — will be located in Casper.
So says the Senate File 119, the state-funded capital construction bill.
The bill passed both legislative houses last week, but as of this writing, was in a joint conference committee to resolve the differences in financing for University of Wyoming construction projects.
So assuming any changes will not effect the chancery court, that part of the bill should go through as written.
As written, the bill appropriates $777,000 for capital outlay expenditures associated with the chancery court “within the Casper state office building.”
The location is no surprise. House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper said last year that shelled space was being built into the new office building in Casper for the new court system.
Another separate bill that passed the Legislature last week expands the jurisdiction of the chancery court to include intellectual property cases, according to the sponsor, Rep. Mike Greear of Worland. Greear also is a member of the chancery court committee, which is setting up new systems and is headed by Supreme Court Justice Kate Fox.
The Legislature last year allocated $1.5 million for the new court with three judges and a court clerk. The state Supreme Court also is authorized to select a panel of five active district court judges to served as chancery court judges on an as-needed basis.
Although the chancery court isn’t fully official until Jan. 1, 2022, the Supreme Court will appoint judges to serve until then — probably retired justices or judges.
One purpose of the chancery court is to relieve the district and circuit courts of some of their caseload burden. Chancery courts also can provide speedier resolutions because they do not involve juries or deal with criminal cases. The Wyoming chancery court will handle cases involving up to $50,000.
What is interesting is that there are so few states with these specialty antiquated courts any more — about six counting Wyoming.
I say antiquated because these courts, started in England centuries ago —hence the chancery label — were abandoned in the 1800s for various reasons, including corruption, according to internet sources.
The most well-known is the Delaware chancery court, established in 1792 and recognized as the best in the world in which to form a company.
More than half of the companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ call Delaware home, as do 65 percent of Fortune 500 companies.
Maybe Wyoming will be able to compete with Delaware for that reputation.
Meanwhile, Senate File 119, the state funded capital construction bill, also allocates money to polish off the Capitol Square renovation project.
It creates a Capitol Square preservation account with $4.2 million transferred from another account.
One project is the design and development of a “wayfinding” system and signs for the Capitol, the Capitol extension and the Herschler Building.
This is needed to guide the visitors in the buildings. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said earlier that this is a problem in the Capitol building.
He said he has found and directed lost tourists who were wandering about on the first floor because there were no signs to identify the offices and their location.
The money also is to be spent for design and to develop the interpretive center in the Capitol extension on the lowest level, the basement.
Also the legislators must have found the Capitol meeting rooms too noisy and bright.
The bill authorizes $250,000 for custom windows in the meetings rooms along with noise reduction and echo-cancellation improvements.
And then there is the $1.6 million for a fence at the governor’s residence.
And $3 million to the city of Cheyenne for a system to protect the Capitol building from flooding.
There are a lot more gems tucked away in this fat bill, which was delayed because of the disagreement of money for the University of Wyoming capital construction projects, primarily the law school.
Lawmakers have a longstanding reputation for showing their displeasure with the university’s board of trustees by stomping on their budget requests.
