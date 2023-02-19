CHEYENNE — Helping Wyoming homeowners with exploding property tax bills was one of the top priorities for this year’s general legislative session.

Yet, with only a couple of weeks left, the once-full basket of bills has shrunk to fewer than a half dozen.

Legislators this session are looking for a vehicle that can help the neediest people grappling with exploding property taxes without stepping on the equal taxation mandate of the Wyoming Constitution. They want a targeted program.

The difﬁcult of ﬁnding that path was demonstrated last week in a discussion over Senate Joint Resolution 3, a proposed constitutional amendment, sponsored by Sen. Don Dockstader, R-Afton.

If voters approve the amendment, in 2024, the next Legislature could build a program to assist the elderly and inﬁrm.

Speaking before the House Revenue Committee, Dockstader told of a resident of his district who drove his ’82 Buick to the local senior citizen’s center for lunch. After he ate, he took half his meal home along with some carrot sticks and a handful of napkins.

This elderly resident was having difﬁculty dealing with the exploding increases in property taxes as well as the higher cost of food.

He also was archetypical of the people Dockstader wants to help with his amendment. Inﬁrm, he explained, means people weakened by illness or age.

Then the gamut of questioning began — what about income requirements; many elderly people in the state are wealthy, they don’t need help. What about elderly people who rent property; the bill is too broad; why do we need it at all; we have other programs to help the poor and elderly.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, the committee chairman, said he knows the people Dockstader is aiming at with his proposal — like both their parents who have lived in Wyoming their entire lives. To give it some deﬁnition he successfully amended the bill to apply to residents 75 years or older who have lived in the state for 40 years.

“I think that’s who we’re trying to get at and that’s who I have heard from in my community,” Harshman said. Freshman Rep Andrew Byron, R-Jackson, said he knows people in his community who would qualify for assistance but do not want to disclose private information, like their income.

And Tom Haycock, communication director for Wyoming AARP, said any program developed is likely to have means testing.

Byron voted for the bill, anyway.

Another freshman legislator from Jackson, Democrat Liz Storer, voted no.

She cited constitutional concerns and said she didn’t see the need, given other programs available.

SJR 3 passed the committee 5-4 with the next step a debate on the House ﬂoor.

It previously passed through the Senate on a close 21-10 vote, just meeting the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments.

The only bill I’m still betting on this session is HB 99. It revives the moribund tax rebate program that former Gov. Ed Herschler pushed through in the 1970’s.

The 2019 Legislature, looking at cuts to save money, stripped all funding for the tax rebate program for the elderly and disabled.

With rebates totaling between $100 and $800 per year, it has not been overly expensive to the state.

The expanded program is estimated to cost about $4 million a year. The big pro of this bill is its status as an established means-tested program that deals with a targeted group of people — the poorest of the poor and the disabled.

The rebate includes both property and sales taxes.

So far HB 99 has passed through the House and Senate committee with not one single vote against it

At the same time SJR 3 and two other bills are awaiting action as of this writing — HB 98, to give property owners $50,000 off their tax valuation, and Senate File 136, which reduces the assessment ratio.

Not many left from the dozen or so introduced.