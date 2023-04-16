CHEYENNE — It was described as a “very varied” committee.

And it was and is.

Members of the Joint Interim Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services could not agree on an interim topic to study until they were halfway down the list of proposals.

They had trouble reaching a consensus.

The committee Co-Chairmen, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, were cheerful about the snag during their presentation to the legislative leaders who sit on the management council.

They were smiling.

Ultimately the council approved a study of emergency medical services and firefighters as the committee’s first priority.

The report on the council’s list said this study was in response to a request from the governor’s office. The study will include whether to create a licensing program, like Utah’s for behavior emergency services technicians who help people with a mental health crisis.

A second priority is to study nursing homes and all those associated issues.

Those are the two main studies and are likely to take the committee the entire interim to complete.

A review of the members of the committee shows why they had such a struggle finding a consensus.

This committee has a volatile mix, perhaps more than any other. It includes a number of freshmen and anti-government Freedom Caucus members, as well as former house and senate leaders and other traditional Republicans.

The Senate members are Baldwin, Eric Barlow, former house speaker; Dan Dockstader, a former senate president, and two very nontraditional Republicans, Anthony Bouchard, and Lynn Hutchings, both R-Cheyenne. You can see deadlock forming right there.

This committee experience seems to me to offer a microcosm of the difficulties that have dogged this Legislature and will again in next year. It is all due to the political and philosophical abyss between two factions.

Whether a new Wyoming caucus, comprised of the traditional Republicans, will come out of the current planning is not clear. The addition of a new caucus could also cement more division.

Maybe the hard-right-wing Freedom Caucus will fade like the Do-Nothings or the Whigs of the 1800’s or Wyoming’s branch of the anti-communist John Birch Society in the late 1900’s. Or the posse commitatus and other outlier movements of the past.

Meanwhile, the current leaders are trying to keep the lawmakers on track until there is a change

And when that happens, they can reclaim their historical reputation as a wise, conservative bunch of citizen lawmakers who were not renowned by what they passed but by the bad bills they didn’t pass.

They lost that reputation this year. They passed bills that provoked more and more opposition and lawsuits that Wyoming taxpayers must pay for.