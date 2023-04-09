CHEYENNE — The cost to the state of charter schools could be one of the most important legislative interim studies this year, so said legislative leaders House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils’ Tower, during a meeting last month of the legislative management council.

Comprised of legislative leaders mostly, the council is the administrative arm of the Legislature.

Acting as such, the council decides what subjects the standing committees should study and in which order or priority.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, chairman of the Select Committee on School Facilities, asked for $38,000 for the committee’s full workload which included charter schools as the third top priority.

For new charter schools it takes three years before they are eligible for major maintenance money from the state.

“So we need to understand what that will cost us,” Brown said in a video of the meeting.

Noting there was considerable public interest in this question because of the new charter schools proposed, he said his new committee members need to get educated to the system.

Sommers and Driskill agreed that a hard look at the process and costs of new charter schools is needed to see if some adjustments are in order. Other lawmakers have supported another look at the constitutional constraints.

“This will probably be one of the most important things to come out of interim work,” Driskill said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, charter schools are “public funded, privately managed and semi-autonomous schools of choice. They must hold to the same academic accountability measures as traditional schools. They receive public funding similarly to traditional schools. However, they have more freedom over their budgets, staffing, curricula and other operation.

In exchange for this freedom they must deliver academic results and there must be enough community demand for them to remain open.”

Wyoming has five charter schools located in Riverton, Laramie and Cheyenne. Two additional charter schools are applying to open in the Cheyenne area.

Critics maintain charter schools hurt public schools by draining limited ﬁnances and may encourage segregation.

Supporters say charter schools are a welcome option for some families who are upset with the public school system.

The charter school cost study will be interesting for you to follow if you are interested in that sort of thing.

Another, maybe even more important one, is mental health.

Wyoming always fares poorly in mental health wellness studies because of the deplorable statistics on suicide, plus the shortage of facilities or programs to help people with these problems.

Gov. Mark Gordon made mental health a priority with his appointment of a large task force to study the issue. The trend caught on.

The Legislature then created its own task force on mental health.

Meanwhile, some of the Legislature’s standing committees also have mental health study as a component topic.

One of those committees is the Joint Interim Committee on Education.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, first of all said that the legislative task force, in his opinion, was the next step to a professional legislature.

A persistent critic of multiple legislative task forces and select committees, Scott maintains that these extra assignments will consume so much time that the state will not longer be able to attract people to serve in a citizens’ Legislature.

They will become a professional legislature, like Colorado.

He also insisted to the council successfully that the mental health study on the education committee’s list should not be absorbed into a larger full scale one because it was specific to students, their academic progress, and teachers.

The other committees, meanwhile, will be studying their piece of mental health — how it affects recruitment and retention of emergency workers and the like.

Given that the 2024 budget session is short and requires a two-thirds vote for non-budget bills to even be considered, the leaders warned the committee heads to produce a few good bills, not a lot of bills. So we will see what comes of that.