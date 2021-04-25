Barron: Creating a palette of projects

The hole is a vacant lot on 17th street in Cheyenne historic downtown district, next to the old Hynds Building.

It was the site of a fire 17 years ago in Mary’s Bakery.

Although considered for several iterations over the years, the gap in the block never has been developed and remains a eyesore.

The Cheyenne wish package also will include fire stations that were rejected four years ago because they were in the same bundle as a Cheyenne recreation project. Cheyenne had two such projects — a multipurpose indoor turf facility and a gymnasium.

Meanwhile the Laramie County commissioners and the other municipalities in the county at Pine Bluffs, Albin and Burns will toss in their own projects to be bundled with some from Cheyenne.

Getting support from Cheyenne is the only way these projects can get enough votes for passage. Yet they all lose if they are mixed in with a unpopular Cheyenne project or projects.

Some citizens objected in 2017 to the way the Cheyenne and the rural projects were linked. They said they felt compelled to vote no to the entire list because of opposition to one project.

Maybe the architects of the ballot proposition can do better this time.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

