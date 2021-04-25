Barron: Creating a palette of projects

CHEYENNE — Having knowledge of voter behavior would help Cheyenne officials who are pinning together a slate of projects for the sixth penny election sales tax coming up.
Coupled with some election history, knowledge of voter preference would be beneficial because it would help the ballot creators to understand how the citizens will vote if several projects are packaged together or offered by themselves only.
Given the history of Cheyenne elections, putting a recreation or gymnasium project in a bundle can doom all the other projects in that pod,
If my count is correct, Cheyenne voters have rejected any form of recreation projects, including gymnasiums, about four times now.
The Cheyenne City Council will make a final decision on this year’s projects next week. The capital city’s allocation of the sixth penny sales tax is $64 million.
City council members, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, said they were concerned about voter reception to the $2 million for the new gymnasium at the Ice and Events Center and a $2.2 million minimum revenue guarantee for air service contracts including the current flights to Dallas and Denver.
The concerned city council members believe both should be offered as stand alone projects.
Perhaps the council members have been talking to residents who are leery of any and all promises of air service to and from the capital city.
Cheyenne has had terrible luck in maintaining service which city officials say is critical for economic development.
A bit of history: In 2010, the Cheyenne Airport Board courted American Eagle airlines, a subsidiary of American Air Lines, to provide air service to Dallas-Fort Worth. They offered the airline a $1.5 million subsidy.
To further accommodate American, the city chopped down 46 trees in Lion’s Park near the airport. The airline said the trees had grown too tall and were into airport airspace.
A small group of tree lovers protested and even tried to personalize the trees by naming all 46. They tacked signs on the trees with their names —Sharon and Berniece were two. It didn’t work; Sharon and Berniece came down, along with the rest of the trees.
The city eventually replaced them with a species that doesn’t grow as tall.
The airline provided two flights a day to Dallas-Fort Worth for nearly two years. Then in April 2012, the airline pulled out because of a corporate bankruptcy, That left Cheyenne with one carrier, Great Lakes Airlines, which provided flights to Denver International Airport. Great Lakes quit in 2018. leaving Cheyenne with no air service for a period of time.
Meanwhile, at the behest of Cheyenne’s new Mayor Patrick Collins, the 2021 list includes $3.5 million in “development funding” to finish up an array of unfinished projects, including the ‘Hynds Hole” as it is now known.
The hole is a vacant lot on 17th street in Cheyenne historic downtown district, next to the old Hynds Building.
It was the site of a fire 17 years ago in Mary’s Bakery.
Although considered for several iterations over the years, the gap in the block never has been developed and remains a eyesore.
The Cheyenne wish package also will include fire stations that were rejected four years ago because they were in the same bundle as a Cheyenne recreation project. Cheyenne had two such projects — a multipurpose indoor turf facility and a gymnasium.
Meanwhile the Laramie County commissioners and the other municipalities in the county at Pine Bluffs, Albin and Burns will toss in their own projects to be bundled with some from Cheyenne.
Getting support from Cheyenne is the only way these projects can get enough votes for passage. Yet they all lose if they are mixed in with a unpopular Cheyenne project or projects.
Some citizens objected in 2017 to the way the Cheyenne and the rural projects were linked. They said they felt compelled to vote no to the entire list because of opposition to one project.
Maybe the architects of the ballot proposition can do better this time.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net