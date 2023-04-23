CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House may have new political caucus next year when members convene again.

Right now we have the Republican Party, the Democratic Party and the Freedom Caucus.

The latter is comprised of Republicans of the ultra conservative hard edged variety who may or may not attend the big tent GOP caucuses.

The new caucus would be called the Wyoming Caucus or Wyoming Team, according to several published sources. Membership would include traditional or more moderate Republicans, branded as RINO’s (Republicans-in-Name Only) by the Freedom Caucus.

The minority Democratic Party has its own separate caucuses.

The Wyoming Caucus holds a majority of the 62 house seats. The Freedom Caucus claims about 26 and the minority Democrats hold only five seats this term.

Feeling Freedom Caucus creep that could win more seats in the 2024 election to produce a majority representation and control of the House, the traditionalists finally are compelled to act.

The complaints about the Freedom Caucus members seemed more numerous and louder this year than last. Their leader Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, was in the open about their tactics, namely that they were getting information from the national Freedom organization in Washington daily including suggestions on how to vote.

Because they had their instructions and knew how all or most of them would vote, they saw no need to talk about these bills.

As a result there was little or no debate on some measures.

As one legislative observer put it, “They just check the boxes.”

Veteran Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, nailed the problem during an interview after the Nov. election last year.

The Legislature, he said according to published sources, cannot function if it’s getting to the point where nearly a third of its members don’t want to read or think, and automatically vote “no.”

There is no room, he added, for diverse ideological discussions or debate, because these lawmakers won’t engage.

And that’s a shame. Because diverse ideological discussions and debate is the meat of the Wyoming House.

It is larger, younger and livelier than the Senate. In the past it was the stage for many very long and very heated debates on some very essential issues..

This year, House members were able to wrap up early.

The Senate for the first time in memory took a day off because it had so few House-passed bills to deal with.

I can understand the pluses for the traditionalists to have their very own caucus where they can share information with like-thinking people.

And they can also, if needed, do some planning or scheming, to push through their own agendas.

The downside is that another caucus further splits the already split Republican Party

And that is the what former House Speaker Eli Bebout objects to.

Having two Republican groups or caucuses in the House isn’t healthy, he said in an telephone interview last week.

“I don’t like the idea of having bifurcation in the Republican Party,” he said.

Bebout also was president of the Senate, said that when he was in the leadership in both houses the Republicans had a strong agenda of issues of importance to the Wyoming people. But they didn’t all agree. For example he was pro-life and other Republicans were pro-choice.

“We debated like the dickens,” he said. Yet at the end of the day they still were Republicans doing what they felt was right for the state.

It is not that way now.

Bebout added that he might get involved in the discussion of this new issue.

Another former House Speaker, Kermit Brown of Laramie, was aware of the problems facing the House and the divided GOP.

Brown, who was recently re-appointed to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, was careful in his statements because of that position and the political nature of the caucus issue. He was noncommittal on the plan tor a Wyoming Caucus.

But he added, “I think something needs to be done,” Brown said.

I think other former house speakers would agree.