Barron: Dancing With the New Girl in Town — Wind Energy

This project, over its 40-year life span, is estimated to generate $176 million, including $1.9 million a year in property taxes for tax-starved Albany County. Most of that money would go to the public schools.

So what happened?

Balow said during the meeting and again in an e-mail that she was comfortable to vote against the lease the first time because she understood the project would go forward with or without the state parcels.

After the vote she learned that the project might not go through without the state parcels.

She was concerned about the loss of local revenue and the duty of the state board to lease state land to get the greatest benefit to state trust beneficiaries. So she voted for the project on the second round.

She also explained that her initial vote reflected her concern the state was locking itself into a long term lease that may produce less revenue that could be been negotiated if the board had spent more time thinking through its wind energy leasing policy and waiting to understand the regional wind market better in coming years.

Balow said the leasing process for wind needs to be updated and state leaders need to consider how to make wind energy a desirable asset to the state.