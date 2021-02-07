Barron: Dancing With the New Girl in Town — Wind Energy

CHEYENNE — The Rail Tie Wind Project in Albany County has caused state elected officials a good deal of thrashing about in the last few months.
On Nov. 5, 2020, sitting as the State Board of Land Commissioners, the five elected officials rejected the application of ConnectGen for a lease on state land in Albany County for its big project.
The proposal prompted dozens of residents of the scenic area south of tiny Tie Siding to protest loss of the view shed among other things; the ratio was two-to-one against the lease.
The state board turned down the lease in a 4-0 vote.
On Jan. 21, 2021, the board members Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, revisited the lease.
This time the vote was 4-1 in favor.
Gordon, as chairman, did not vote at all the first time when the lease failed. The second time around, he did and voted for the project along with Buchanan, Racines and Balow. Meier voted no.
The big issue here is the money from the lease and the board’s duty to earn as much as possible from the state school trust lands.
The deal is taking place at a time when Legislature is facing a huge multi-million dollar deficit in money for schools.
This project, over its 40-year life span, is estimated to generate $176 million, including $1.9 million a year in property taxes for tax-starved Albany County. Most of that money would go to the public schools.
So what happened?
Balow said during the meeting and again in an e-mail that she was comfortable to vote against the lease the first time because she understood the project would go forward with or without the state parcels.
After the vote she learned that the project might not go through without the state parcels.
She was concerned about the loss of local revenue and the duty of the state board to lease state land to get the greatest benefit to state trust beneficiaries. So she voted for the project on the second round.
She also explained that her initial vote reflected her concern the state was locking itself into a long term lease that may produce less revenue that could be been negotiated if the board had spent more time thinking through its wind energy leasing policy and waiting to understand the regional wind market better in coming years.
Balow said the leasing process for wind needs to be updated and state leaders need to consider how to make wind energy a desirable asset to the state.
Meier voted no partly on grounds that a two year delay might produce more income for the school trust, according to a video of the Jan. 21 meeting.
Buchanan, the only attorney on the state board, said he voted no the first time because the project involved some complex legal and economic issues that needed time for consideration.
After the first meeting he was able to review “some of the finer points in case law that inform the constitutional parameters that define our fiduciary duty as trustees of state lands for the benefit of schools,” he wrote in an e-mile last week.
“There can be a real conflict between a traditional fiduciary duty that focuses exclusively on income generation and more contemporary uses like wind turbines, solar panels and nuclear materials storage. Ironically, many of the same interests that do not support use of fossil fuels now find that wind turbines are also distasteful,” he wrote.
These relatively newer projects also mean new types of leases that compel more consideration of issues like viewshed and income over much longer terms.
He finally decided “our fiduciary duty outweighed the viewshed issue, especially since the state lands in question are 15-20 miles south of Laramie.” And the money, although not as much as he would like, will nonetheless help fund the schools.
This is the type of conflict that Clint Beaver, a former assistant attorney general and counsel to the state board, meant when he wrote an article for the 1991 “Land and Water Revue,” the publication of the University of Wyoming College of Law.
“The management of these lands is difficult because they are trust lands. It is difficult for elected officials to function as trustees,” Beaver wrote.
“Good politics and the law often conflict.”
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net