Barron: Democratic women try again

CHEYENNE — In the 2020 elections to the Legislature, Democrats took a devastating bath.

The results reflect the Republican’s coup. The Democrats won only two Democratic spots in the 31-seat Senate and seven seats in the 62 member House.

Of the nine women elected to the house two years ago, three were Democrats. No female Democrats serve in the Wyoming Senate today.

The 2020 toll included 11 women who ran on the Democratic ticket for seats in the House and Senate, including two incumbents.

Unfortunately for the minority party, the prospects for 2022 look no better.

The number of registered Wyoming voters total 281,159 this year, up from 221,549 two years ago. Clearly most of the newcomers registered as Republicans.

The new tally shows Wyoming with 197,868 Republicans, up from 156,000 in 2020. The ranks of Democrats grew to 44,643 from 39,369. The class ranked unaffiliated, including independents, total 35,200, up from 23,900.

Members registered with the Libertarian and Constitutional parties trailed.

The voter registration numbers show not only the dominance of the Republican party but why Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney needs lots of Republican votes to win reelection.

Even, as expected, a large number of Democrats cross over to vote for Cheney in the primary, it will not be enough to win the nomination. The independent voters classed as unaffiliated cannot vote in political primary elections.

Because she has become the No. 1 enemy of former President Trump and his followers, the GOP U.S. House primary is one of the most watched contests in the nation.

Anyways, 15 Democratic women are bucking the odds and are running for the Legislature again this year, two for the senate and 13 for the house.

They deserve credit for having the guts to struggle against the relentless wind.

All told, however, the state is improving a bit in the number of women it is electing to office. Except governor, of course, but that’s another story.

The numbers fare better in the Legislature with five women in the Senate and nine in the House going into the elections.

Wyoming was doing pretty well with the number of women in leadership positions in the Legislature back in the 1990s.

In the 1991 session, in fact, women were chairmen in five of the 13 house standing committees.

Cynthia Lummis, now a U.S. senator, was head of the revenue Committee; Marlene Simons chaired agriculture; Peg Shreve ran travel; Patti Macmillan, corporations, and Dorothy Perkins was chairperson of labor, health and social services.

All those chairwomen were Republicans. The Democrats have not had a majority in the Legislature since the 1960’s; hence no Democratic committee chairs.

This year, one of the surprises (to me, anyway) was the decision of House Speaker Eric Barlow of Gillette to run for the senate.

After his emotional goodbye to the house I figured he intended to quit politics at least for while, but he didn’t shut the door entirely.

Barlow advised that he had intended to leave the Legislature. But after the session the learned that Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, another Gillette Republican, was leaving the Senate, that changed the picture.

Wasserberger asked him if he would run for the seat and he agreed after both talked to other potential candidates.

“Part of the discussion was about the relative short tenures many of the legislators from NE Wyoming currently have and how to keep some level of longer term experience at the table,” Barlow wrote in an e-mail.

He cited his experience and ability to help his constituents.

“I am not sure what temperament is most effective in the legislature, or if I have it, but I do believe that respecting the institution and building relationships is essential and that has always been a priority for me. It is unfortunate some seem unwilling to do so these days,” he added.

Barlow was calm and controlled in the last session in the way he handled some touchy issues related to members who do not respect the institution and are not there to built relationships. He was pretty cool.

So Campbell County and northeast Wyoming will lose one grade A legislator, Wasserberger, but will get another one, Barlow.

He is unopposed in the election, barring a write-in ballot.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.

