Barron: Denturists trying new tack to legality

In some of those states, the legalization came through ballot initiatives approved by voters.

In Oregon, for example, supporters of denturism succeeded in passing an initiative in 1978 to allow denturists to provide dentures directly to the public. The supporters took the issue to voters after the state legislature rejected a law legalizing denturists three times.

The American Society of Dentistry has vigorously opposed the practice of denturism for years in what has been called a turf war. The dental society claims it is a public safety issue and denturists lack the training and education needed to make and fit dentures.

The denturists say they are qualified and can offer well-fitting dentures at less cost because they do not have the overhead that general dentists have.

The struggle has been going on in Wyoming for 16 years and more.

In 2005, the State Board of Dentistry filed a lawsuit against Basin denturist Gary Vollan for practicing dentistry without a license. The district court ruled in favor of the dentists. The Wyoming Supreme Court in April 2007 upheld that ruling.