Barron: Do you know where Manderson is?

Representatives of the Wyoming School Board’s Association and, Wyoming Education Association opposed the bill. A representative of the Wyoming Business Alliance supported it.

After the bill was well-watered down by the committee it failed on a 4-5 vote.

Recently members of the Joint Education Committee said they believe an incremental approach to school funding will carry the schools through for a couple more years, according to published reports.. .

Zwonitzer said recently in an e-mail that he probably would not bring the bill again in the budget session next year but he might propose it as an amendment to one of the education bills that will be moving through the Legislature.

It’s been six years now of stalemate, he wrote, as the Legislature has not cut K-12 to the level of being sustainable, nor raised the necessary revenue to continue funding it at current levels “all the while taking the difference out of our rainy-day fund.”

“Eventually, we will have to do something, and the Wyoming Constitution requires education funding to be efficient- I certainly can’t say funding 48 school districts is efficient for 95,000 students; not sure how many of my colleagues could say that in good faith.”