Barron: Do you know where Manderson is?

CHEYENNE — With the Wyoming Legislature apparently content to make a series of improvements to the school funding model, the lawmakers might take a second look at a bill that failed in the past session.
House Bill 77 sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, would have established a committee of citizens to spend two years to create a plan to reduce the number of school districts from 48 to 25.
Zwonitzer said his bill could forestall an expected 10 percent cut in K-12 spending in a couple of years to cover a $250 million systemic deficit still hovering over the state.
During a hearing in March before the House Education Committee, Zwonitzer, a former chairman the House Revenue committee, said he proposed the bill out of frustration over the failed attempts get through the session any kind of a revenue bill to help the schools.
Constituents from rural area, like his in eastern Laramie County, oppose any new or additional taxes, yet do not want the Legislature to cut education spending.
One consultant in the past had estimated the state could save $7 million by consolidating school districts. Zwonitzer said he believes the savings could be more — $20 to $30 million.
Opponents on the committee immediately objected to the bill during the hearing.
They told of the reported chaos and bloodbath caused by the school district consolidation of 45 years ago when the number of districts was trimmed to 48 from about 100.
Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, the committee chairman, is a retired school principal and 1963 graduate of the Manderson/Hyattville high school.
“If anyone knows where Manderson is I’ll give them a dollar,” Paxton said. He told of the town’s “beautiful” school gymnasium that was torn down a couple of years ago. A hamlet of 113 residents as of 2019, Manderson is in northern Big Horn County.
House Majority Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said he believes consolidation could ultimately “dry up small towns in Wyoming.”
Zwonitzer said closing small schools is not the goal of the bill or study.
Instead it is to encourage sharing services like special education teacher between districts. Most of the cost savings would come from transportation and buildings.
House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said the small towns of Rock River and and Centennial in Albany County seems to be doing all right in their single district headquartered in Laramie.
Rep. Ocean Andrews, R-Laramie, also a supporter, said he believes technology could play a big role in making consolidation work.
Representatives of the Wyoming School Board’s Association and, Wyoming Education Association opposed the bill. A representative of the Wyoming Business Alliance supported it.
After the bill was well-watered down by the committee it failed on a 4-5 vote.
Recently members of the Joint Education Committee said they believe an incremental approach to school funding will carry the schools through for a couple more years, according to published reports.. .
Zwonitzer said recently in an e-mail that he probably would not bring the bill again in the budget session next year but he might propose it as an amendment to one of the education bills that will be moving through the Legislature.
It’s been six years now of stalemate, he wrote, as the Legislature has not cut K-12 to the level of being sustainable, nor raised the necessary revenue to continue funding it at current levels “all the while taking the difference out of our rainy-day fund.”
“Eventually, we will have to do something, and the Wyoming Constitution requires education funding to be efficient- I certainly can’t say funding 48 school districts is efficient for 95,000 students; not sure how many of my colleagues could say that in good faith.”
Currently, Fremont County has the most school districts — eight, according to the Dept of Education web page. About half are in or adjacent to the Wind River Indian Reservation.
All eight districts have staffs of 18 including the superintendent.
Big Horn County has four school districts while Sheridan and Uinta Counties have three each. The rest of the 23 counties have two districts or one.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net