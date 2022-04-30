Barron: ‘Dome on the Range' an oddball tourist attraction

CHEYENNE — The surviving old cupola that sat on the roof of the capitol building for more than 80 years is now a tourist attraction of sorts.

A picture and brief description of the artifact with the banal “Dome on the Range” title appears on the RoadsideAmerica.com list of oddball sites to explore.

The web page lists comments from tourists who stopped to look at the old cupola now located next to the even older Granite School.

In 2010, a visitor named Stephanie wrote the following note:

“20 minutes west of Cheyenne on I-80, exit 342 there is the old dome from the Capitol building. I met the man who restored it and placed it next to an old granite school house. When you get up close to the dome there is a plaque on it that reads 'Dome on the Range.' The dome is visible from I-80 and it is easy to drive up and park beside the school and look at the dome. A sign on the fence says 'Capitol Dome 1917.' And the school house date reads 1892.”

A different site features a beautiful colored photo of the dome bathed in late afternoon golden sunlight.

The visitor comments were primarily positive. Although a couple of people noted it was a little sad to see a historic antique so out of place alone on the prairie like that.

One tourist mourned that the dome had been tossed aside “like a used tissue.”

Another posting says the dome is on private property. That isn’t true. Laramie County’s affable county assessor Kenneth Guille checked and said it is on school district property.

The man Stephanie met and who restored the dome and placed it next to the old school must have been Dan Corbin of Cheyenne.

He and his wife were both state museum volunteers. Dan collected “things” like bottles, the cornice from the demolished old county library and the Capitol cupola.

The latter was in storage and later at the surplus property division after it was removed from the roof during the first phase of the Capitol Building’s $300 million plus renovation in the early 2000’s.

The other cupola was shipped to a foundry in Pennsylvania to be used as a model in making two smaller, lighter cupolas to replace the larger old ones on the Capitol Building roof.

The second cupola was never found.

I wonder if that was the same foundry that lost for months the statue of Esther Hobart Morris that graced the entrance to the Capitol Building for decades but no more.

But the absence of the Morris statue outside is another story.

Esther ended up in the foundry with a broken shoulder as the victim of a drunk driving accident decades ago. At that time there were no barriers to traffic in front of the Capitol Building. Those came later after the accident.

Initially, the State Museum volunteers planned to incorporate the surviving cupola in an exhibit. The idea was to build a gazebo next to the State Museum in the Capitol complex. The cupola would sit atop the gazebo complete with flag.

That plan didn’t work out. So Corbin paid $100 for the 2,000 to 3,000 pound cupola which the surplus property people delivered to his home in east Cheyenne where it rested in the Corbins’ front yard.

He pounded out the dents, painted it gold and planned to install stained glass windows.

At some point several years later he had the relic moved to its present location near to the old abandoned Granite School off Harriman Road.

I met a dead end trying to get more information from state government about how the dome ended up on the range.

I suspect that someone had to approve moving the artifact onto that location. Given that my voice mail messages were not answered, I also suspect nobody knows.

Corbin should get more credit for his role in saving the cupola and creating a tourist attraction. He died in 2016 at age 88.

As one online narrator put it:

“Here it stands, looking like a Buddhist shrine, out on the Wyoming prairie.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net.

