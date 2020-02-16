Barron: Don't expect bold vision this session

CHEYENNE — If the first week of the Legislature’s budget session is any indication, the lawmakers will not be passing any bold, visionary pieces of legislation this year.
In a sense, Gov. Mark Gordon gave them a pass when he said this session would give them a breather —ostensibly to rest and equip them for the hard work ahead in doing something to deal with the state’s extremely worrisome structural budget deficit.
This means that ultimately they will have to find new money to maintain K-12 schools and keep the state from spending all its reserves.
During my years covering state government, the Legislature has often waited until near-crisis time before passing a tax increase or taking other action to stop the hemorrhaging.
I can relate because I, too, am a procrastinator and typically leave the hardest, most miserable tasks to last.
It is tempting for them to sit back and wait hopefully for another boom like coal in the 1970s or natural gas or coal-bed methane or the tax paid from the estate of a Florida shipbuilder’s widow who died in Jackson. And then there was the traditional revenue-maker — oil, always oil.
Or maybe they can further cut the budget to make up the shortage.
Historian Phil Roberts said procrastination has been a pattern with Wyoming governors and legislatures throughout the years.
After Stan Hathaway became governor in the 1960s, he visited then-State Treasurer Everett Copenhaver, who told him the treasury was down to near nothing, Roberts said. The state was broke. Hathaway, a Republican, enraged the mineral producers in 1969 by getting a 1 percent mineral tax through the Legislature. In the meantime, he imposed a 1 percent state property tax to keep the state out of bankruptcy.
The Wyoming Constitution — Article 15 section 4 — allows the imposition of up to four mills.
Later, when the mineral tax money rolled in, Hathaway removed the tax and it was never imposed since then.
In 2009 the Legislature’s House Revenue Committee looked at the possibility of proposing the state property tax levy as part of its search for revenue to make up for sinking revenues.
The legislators immediately dropped the idea on the grounds it would never pass the Legislature, which shared the revulsion of the citizenry to property taxes.
Oddly, the Constitution doesn’t say who has the authority to impose this statewide property tax. This has been a point of debate in the past.
Roberts said in a telephone interview last week that Hathaway, in proposing the mineral tax, adopted the major primary campaign issue of his unsuccessful Democratic opponent, Ernie Wilkerson. A Casper attorney, Wilkerson was a visionary who advocated a mineral severance tax for years.
Hathaway said the alternative was a state income tax.
The Legislature and mineral industry didn’t want that.
Referring to the current Legislature’s defeat of Medicaid expansion, Roberts said the lawmakers essentially rejected “free money” that was available from the federal government.
That expansion had been endorsed by Gov. Matt Mead and his successor, Gov. Mark Gordon, hadn’t thrown it out.
Wyoming is one of 14 states that have refused to expand Medicaid. South Dakota is the only other state in this region that has resisted expansion. The other resistant states are primarily in the South.
Roberts said the Legislature rejection of Medicaid expansion doesn’t bode well for any social programs this session.
“It seems like this session will be a lost opportunity,” Roberts said.
I agree. It seems the legislative leaders are resigned to “kicking the can down the road.”
They also appear to be a bit embarrassed by their inability to do anything about it.
