Barron: Don't expect bold vision this session

CHEYENNE — If the first week of the Legislature’s budget session is any indication, the lawmakers will not be passing any bold, visionary pieces of legislation this year.

In a sense, Gov. Mark Gordon gave them a pass when he said this session would give them a breather —ostensibly to rest and equip them for the hard work ahead in doing something to deal with the state’s extremely worrisome structural budget deficit.

This means that ultimately they will have to find new money to maintain K-12 schools and keep the state from spending all its reserves.

During my years covering state government, the Legislature has often waited until near-crisis time before passing a tax increase or taking other action to stop the hemorrhaging.

I can relate because I, too, am a procrastinator and typically leave the hardest, most miserable tasks to last.

It is tempting for them to sit back and wait hopefully for another boom like coal in the 1970s or natural gas or coal-bed methane or the tax paid from the estate of a Florida shipbuilder’s widow who died in Jackson. And then there was the traditional revenue-maker — oil, always oil.

Or maybe they can further cut the budget to make up the shortage.