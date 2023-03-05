At this writing the legislators are packing up and getting ready for adjournment and the trip home.

It will take some time to digest the successes and failures of the Legislature during this year’s bumpy general and budget session.

An assessment of that session may show the major accomplishment after all was a nice fat budget with well-deserved raises for state employees.

I am sure the Freedom Caucus people and all anti-abortion supporters should be happy.

So be it. Now the governor and the Legislature must demonstrate their compassion by assisting generously poor single mothers regardless of how much they loathe welfare and (sometimes — it depends) federal government dollars.

The Legislature took one positive step by allowing Medicaid assistance for new mothers for one year after birth. If the Legislature passed the bill to expand the Medicaid program, this proposal would not have been necessary.

But Medicaid expansion has become something of a Jonah, having failed a dozen or more times in the Legislature.

One of the ideas I followed this year was property tax relief. A lot of lawmakers said that was their number one priority.

And lord knows they had a pile of bills to choose from. At the end, there were two.

One is House Bill 99 that expand the 40-year-old tax rebate to the elderly and disabled.

The other is Senate Joint Resolution 3, sponsored chiefly by Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton. to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot to give residential property its own assessment tier.

Dockstader’s bill started as a constitutional amendment to help the elderly and inform.

Some negotiations convinced Dockstader that HB 99 would take care of the people he was most concerned about.

So now SJR 3, if approved by the governor and voters in the 2024 election, will pluck residential property out of the “other category” for property assessment and give it its own tier.

Residential housing and the like now share that tier with agriculture and corporations, industry.

Agriculture, in particular, loves being in the residential category because it gives them cover. Same with companies.

During a recent Senate debate on HB 99, supporters offered it as the only quick help the Legislature was able to give this session given the pile of killed proposals.

Dockstader’s constitutional amendment wouldn’t go into effect for a year and more.

Yet critics of the expanded HB 99 said it could help people who don’t need it.

Citing an estimate that a taxpayer earning $97,000 in Sweetwater County would qualify, Sen. John Kolb, R-Campbell, asked “That’s a poor person?”It appeared the senators were swayed by the warning that they dare not go home without some form of property tax reform and HB 99 was the only quick fix left on the table.

As always the basic problem is the deep disparities in income between counties like Teton and Niobrara in the face of the constitutional equality mandates.

Anyway I think House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Sublette, did a great job. I appreciate his desire to deal with local issues, rather than national issues.

Way too many of the bills that came before the Legislature this year and were adopted were not from Wyoming but from special interest groups like ALEC or other groups.

They were carbon copies of bills pushed through other legislatures nationwide. Many ripped authority from local board and imposed state regulations. So much for local control. I thought that was the lodestone of the conservative hard right wing movement.

Considering Wyoming’s history it was surprising to see the state’s new U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman stick her finger in legislative business, like a lobbyist pushing for a special issue.

I cannot recall any members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation ever imposing their belief or position on the Legislature.

Maybe it was because, like Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, they served as legislators and respected the process, the protocol.

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney never was a legislator but she stayed clear as well.

Hageman never was a legislator either.

She didn’t get it.