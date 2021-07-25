Barron: Finding your way in Capitol Square

Powell writes:

Unfortunately, the national attention paid to this sorry episode confirmed what many believe about our state – that we are state populated by intolerant white bigots who actively discriminate based on race, gender, or gender identity, a place best avoided. I find this frustrating because I know these beliefs to be untrue – Wyoming people are generous, caring, and tolerant. They will go out of their way to help someone in need, regardless of who they are or how they might look.