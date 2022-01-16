Barron: Flexibility needed for the adult college student

CHEYENNE — House Bill 231 is one of those measures that pass the Legislature with little attention.

Yet the new law enacted by the lawmakers last year fits nicely into the state’s need for flexibility and innovation in higher education.

Sponsored by Rep. Joe MacGuire, a Casper Republican, it protects the credits anyone received from a state college or university, regardless of the length of time since they were awarded.

“Any Wyoming institution of higher education receiving funding from the state of Wyoming shall accept as valid and transferrable any college level credit hour previously completed with an acceptable grade in any other Wyoming institution of higher education.”

“An institution of higher education may decline to accept a credit hour only if there is a lack of demonstrable applicability to the current educational standards of the institution.” the new law reads.

It also requires the college or university to set up an appeals process so a returning adult does not have to accept the opinion of an advisor,“ the law reads.

MacGuire said in an e-mail that he decided to sponsor the bill to help adult students returning to college.

McGuire, a businessman and attorney, said that over the years he had friends and associates including some who attended Casper College with him, who have worked through one career.

“Typically oil and gas, and during one of the downturns, they wanted to return to school to finish a degree.”

But they were told that since it was more than 10 years since they left school their college credits had expired and they would have to start over, he added.

When he asked former University of Wyoming President Laura Nichols about the 10-year expiration, she said it was because of the school’s accreditation standards.

He knew that was not true, he said, having looked it up before the question.

“When I asked her to show me the 10 year expiration in writing she pivoted and said “‘well, it is customary.” he said.

Hence the bill.

During his speech to the floor of the House MacGuire said, “if like me the student took Fortran and the college said Fortran isn’t applicable to anything “ he would accept that decision.

(Fortran is a programming language used in math and science. It is regarded as a relic today.)

But if the student was told the same thing about calculus credits, he or she would want the right to appeal to someone other than a counselor.

His bill which passed easily dovetails with the Wyoming Tomorrow scholarship proposal.

The scholarship bill has had a tougher time with the Legislature.

Having been studied for about six years, it passed the House easily last year but died in a Senate committee.

Legislators said the snag was money; the original bill was financed from the state’s Hathaway scholarship program.

Find another revenue source and it will work, supporters said.

So the legislative leaders gave it another trip to the Joint Interim Education Committee for a re-do.

In November last year, the Joint Education Committee voted 8-6 to sponsor it in the February budget session a move that will require a two-thirds majority vote.

The committee vote indicated this may not be an easy sell this time.

The Tomorrow scholarship would go to individuals 24 years old or more who may be married with children and a house and want to finish a degree or to switch careers completely to another profession. Or it may be for someone who wants a certificate in another line of work and the college can provide the training.

Sen.Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told the Joint Education Committee, in November that the the essential need is for flexibility in higher education scholarships.

As Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said earlier, “The age of the traditional student has gone away.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

