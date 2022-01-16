 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Barron: Flexibility needed for the adult college student

  • 0

CHEYENNE — House Bill 231 is one of those measures that pass the Legislature with little attention.

Yet the new law enacted by the lawmakers last year fits nicely into the state’s need for flexibility and innovation in higher education.

Sponsored by Rep. Joe MacGuire, a Casper Republican, it protects the credits anyone received from a state college or university, regardless of the length of time since they were awarded.

“Any Wyoming institution of higher education receiving funding from the state of Wyoming shall accept as valid and transferrable any college level credit hour previously completed with an acceptable grade in any other Wyoming institution of higher education.”

“An institution of higher education may decline to accept a credit hour only if there is a lack of demonstrable applicability to the current educational standards of the institution.” the new law reads.

It also requires the college or university to set up an appeals process so a returning adult does not have to accept the opinion of an advisor,“ the law reads.

People are also reading…

MacGuire said in an e-mail that he decided to sponsor the bill to help adult students returning to college.

McGuire, a businessman and attorney, said that over the years he had friends and associates including some who attended Casper College with him, who have worked through one career.

“Typically oil and gas, and during one of the downturns, they wanted to return to school to finish a degree.”

But they were told that since it was more than 10 years since they left school their college credits had expired and they would have to start over, he added.

When he asked former University of Wyoming President Laura Nichols about the 10-year expiration, she said it was because of the school’s accreditation standards.

He knew that was not true, he said, having looked it up before the question.

“When I asked her to show me the 10 year expiration in writing she pivoted and said “‘well, it is customary.” he said.

Hence the bill.

During his speech to the floor of the House MacGuire said, “if like me the student took Fortran and the college said Fortran isn’t applicable to anything “ he would accept that decision.

(Fortran is a programming language used in math and science. It is regarded as a relic today.)

But if the student was told the same thing about calculus credits, he or she would want the right to appeal to someone other than a counselor.

His bill which passed easily dovetails with the Wyoming Tomorrow scholarship proposal.

The scholarship bill has had a tougher time with the Legislature.

Having been studied for about six years, it passed the House easily last year but died in a Senate committee.

Legislators said the snag was money; the original bill was financed from the state’s Hathaway scholarship program.

Find another revenue source and it will work, supporters said.

So the legislative leaders gave it another trip to the Joint Interim Education Committee for a re-do.

In November last year, the Joint Education Committee voted 8-6 to sponsor it in the February budget session a move that will require a two-thirds majority vote.

The committee vote indicated this may not be an easy sell this time.

The Tomorrow scholarship would go to individuals 24 years old or more who may be married with children and a house and want to finish a degree or to switch careers completely to another profession. Or it may be for someone who wants a certificate in another line of work and the college can provide the training.

Sen.Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told the Joint Education Committee, in November that the the essential need is for flexibility in higher education scholarships.

As Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said earlier, “The age of the traditional student has gone away.”

Joan Barron

Joan Barron

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Adler: Clinton v. Jones, presidential immunity and Donald Trump

Adler: Clinton v. Jones, presidential immunity and Donald Trump

Adler writes: 

In 1958, in Cooper v. Aaron, the Supreme Court, ensnared in the white-hot cauldron of southern resistance to federal authority, the Supremacy Clause and the abolition of segregation, delivered a massively important decision for the future of American Constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Dodson: The 2022 election test: jackass or carpenter

Dodson: The 2022 election test: jackass or carpenter

Dodson writes:

Nearly 75 years ago, Sam Rayburn, the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, observed: “Any jackass can kick a barn down, but it takes a carpenter to build one.” Wyoming’s 2022 election will be an opportunity to tell our leaders whether the state wants to be represented by carpenters or jackasses.

Barron: Gordon following trend on commutations

Barron: Gordon following trend on commutations

Barron writes: 

In his first term in office, Gov. Mark Gordon so far has approved two sentence commutations recommended by the state Board of Parole. Gordon denied three other board recommendations, according to his press secretary, Michael Pearlman. This is about par for commutations approved by Wyoming governors since the late 1990’s. They have been pretty stingy.

Rudkin: Be better, do better

Rudkin: Be better, do better

Rudkin writes: 

Away in the Manger still finds its place in the top 10 most popular Christmas carols of all time. I have to admit it is quite soothing, and welcomed, after a rousing round of The Twelve Days of Christmas. The image of 8 maids a milking has never done anything for me.

Cupp: The Bob Saget I remember

Cupp: The Bob Saget I remember

The year was 2005, and I was a 20-something living in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. As such, feeling hip and somewhat subversive,…

Lenhart: 2022 in Wyoming

Lenhart: 2022 in Wyoming

Lenhart writes:

There will doubtless be additional challenges that we cannot anticipate and surprises along the way. Let’s hope that 2022 is a more predictable year than the last one.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News