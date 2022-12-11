Barron: Forging a compromise over property taxes

CHEYENNE — In 1988. the Wyoming Legislature voted for a constitutional amendment on property taxes.

Labelled Constitutional Amendment No. 1 on the ballot, it was heartily endorsed by voters.

Amendment No. 1 was the result of a compromise between two different approaches from the House and Senate.

That compromise also was a feat that probably couldn’t happen today, given the polarization of the Legislature between factions within the super majority Republican Party which runs everything.

At any rate, legislators and other leaders talked about property tax reform for years before they finally knuckled down and tried to find a way make it uniform and equal.

Deeply influencing the discussions were deliberations at that time over equality in the financing of the public schools.

In 1979, the Supreme Court issued its first opinion that was an early warning of the need to make the money per students in various school districts as equal as possible.

At that time, there were enormous differences in the amount of money to support public schools between the mineral rich and the mineral poor counties.

There also were various legislative committees working throughout the early 1980’s to fix the K-12 system.

Despite all the efforts, genuine school finance equality proved to be evasive, a condition which later resulted in the blockbuster supreme court opinion in the mid-1990s’ that upended the whole K-12 system.

That was the political backdrop when the property tax constitutional amendment was hatched.

“We went back and forth for several years,” said former state Rep. Ron Micheli, R-Fort Bridger. in a telephone interview last week.

This is how it lined up:

In the Senate, you had the late Sen. Bob Frisby, R-Cody, a very influential legislator who argued for more tiers to cover various types of property.

In the Wyoming House, you had Micheli arguing for uniform and equal in limited number of tiers.

The reason for his stance, Micheli said, was that he observed others states that had multiple tiers and were out of control.

Anyway, Frisby and Micheli along with former Sen. Rex Arney, R-Sheridan, and former Rep. Cynthia Lummis, R-Laramie, ended up in a room with the assigned job of reaching some kind of a compromise.

The compromise passed both houses and voters bought it as well.

That is how we have Article 15, Section 11 in the Wyoming Constitution —“uniformity of assessment required.”

It goes on to define the three classes of property; Minerals, industrial and a third catchall for other real and personal property.

Residential property is included in he third class, along with commercial property.

The assessment ratio, like 9.5% of value for residential property, is embedded in the statutes, which can be changed more easily than the constitution.

Subsequent to its passage, the best comment or complaint about the amendment was “silence,” Micheli said. Nobody objected.

Today the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, which Micheli once headed, is looking at several proposals to help homeowners with ballooning property taxes.

One solution is a proposed Constitutional amendment to make residential property a separate tier.

Micheli said he hopes the Legislature doesn’t try to amend the Constitution.

“We do have a problem with escalating residential property taxes in certain parts of the state,” he said.

But that, he said, can be controlled without changing the Constitution.

He recommended the Legislature look at what other states have done to solve similar problems.

He also pointed out that the revenue from property taxes does not go to the state but the counties, most of it to support K-12 public schools.

Meanwhile, the current Joint Revenue Committee his been working on a handful of bills, including a proposed constitutional amendment to give residential property a separate tier and another to cap the amount of increase taxes allowed per year.

Don’t expect a decision to be easier this time around.

P.S.

Oops. I made an error in a previous column about the location of the proposed Cheyenne Childrens’ Museum. Obviously I missed a chapter in the museum’s long history. Anyway, the new location is still in West Cheyenne but it is in the 1800 block of O’Neill Ave.and we wish it well.