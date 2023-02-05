CHEYENNE — As the Legislature is at the halfway point, the stack of property tax relief bills is sinking fast.

Only one bill is a sure thing for passage. House Bill 99 is an expanded version of the old property tax refund program for lower income homeowners.

It passed the House on Thursday 62-0. You can’t beat that.

A handful of other property tax bills remain but have received less than vigorous support.

Faced with a pot of $900 million in surplus money some lawmakers, like Sens. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, and Tim Salazar, R-Fremont, want to spend chunks of it to help Wyoming homeowners saddled with a sharp spike in their property taxes rather than see it spent or frittered on state government projects and budgets.

For many lawmakers property tax relief is their top priority.

Others caution to go slow; put the money aside in long-term savings for now. Maybe inﬂation will decline sparking lower residential property values and tax bills.

Finding the proper vehicle to provide an equitable tax cut statewide is as elusive as ever.

Giving homeowners an exemption of $50,000 or $100,000 on the fair market value of their home will undoubtedly help many. It will also help the billionaires in Teton County with their taxes on their $10 million homes.

Moreover, the decrease in property taxes will hurt local governments, public schools and community colleges. The House Revenue Committee on Thursday voted 5 to 4 to send to the House ﬂoor HB 98 which forgives the ﬁrst $50,000 of residential property value from property tax.

Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Fremont, said she voted no because the bill isn’t targeted enough toward the people the Legislature is trying to help.

Before passing the bill, the committee adopted an amendment from the chairman, Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, for a “backﬁll” of $70 million over two years to cover the lost income to the cities towns and counties.

Without that backﬁll, said Jeremiah Rieman, director of the Wyoming Association of County Commissioners, Niobrara County, with lower value homes would have lost 20% to 30% of its income.

Rieman also said that the counties have been taking steps to help the homeowners. Four counties, he said, have adopted the existing property tax deferral program while three counties have decreased their mill levies.

The committee also voted out to the ﬂoor a proposed allow a fourth separate tier for residential property.

Residential property is now in a catchall third tier.

Bret Moline, director of the Wyoming Farm Bureau, spoke against the amendment. Currently residential property is lumped in with agriculture property in the constitution.

And that’s the way the agriculture community likes it.

Moline said the Legislature should look at other options and programs to give tax relief to homeowners and leave the constitution alone.

The constitutional change is a long-term ﬁx given that the ballot question could not be voted on until the 2024 general election.

A similar proposed Senate amendment failed earlier in the Senate Revenue Committee.

A second constitutional amendment, SJ 3, sponsored by Sen. Don Dockstader, R-Lincoln/Teton, would give a property tax exemption to the elderly and inﬁrm.

It passed the House and is now in the Senate.

Harshman noted that another of the surviving property tax relief bills is the oldest of the programs. “It will help the people who need it the most,” he said.

House Bill 99 passed the House unanimously 62-0 Thursday afternoon. The proposal expanded the program and added $2 million a year to the cost. Applicants will receive a rebate of 90% of their property tax, up from 50%.

The new parameters estimate rebates will cost $3.9 million by 2024 and $4 million per year in the 2025 ﬁscal year.

The original rebate bill was ﬁrst passed in the 1970’s during the goal boom in the Powder River Basin.

It was sold as one way to assist lower income residents who weren’t otherwise beneﬁting from the boom.

At this point it is the only property tax bill that is sure to get through the Legislature. Oh, maybe the SF 3 amendment, too. Maybe.