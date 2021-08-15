Barron: Getting a handle on special districts

CHEYENNE — Wyoming citizens will be authorized to sue special districts for failing to report finances if a bill endorsed by a legislative committee gets through the legislature next year.
The management audit committee also endorsed bills to requiring training for public officers who handle special district accounts and to clarify the dissolution process for non-compliance.
Special districts have often been described as “shadow governments” because they have been able to operate largely independently of the oversight and limits on spending and debt imposed on municipal governments.
Their numbers have increased precisely because of the lack of oversight, according to the Goldwater Institute.
They have become more important as their numbers and income multiplied in Wyoming and nationally.
Wyoming now has about 700 special districts. Collectively they have about $1 billion in fund balances or uncommitted money.
The special districts include conservation, weed and pest, fire, recreation, solid waste, senior citizen, museum, improvement and rural hospital care.
They are required to make periodic reports of their budget and other financial information to the Department of Audit.
The districts’ finances vary from less than $10,000 to substantial amounts of money, Rosemary Lantta, Vice President of the Wyoming Association of Special Districts, told the committee earlier this summer.
She said the association has an outreach person for every district and also issues a newsletter that includes reminders to meet the budget due dates.
“We hope that will increase compliance,” she said.
Currently, 36 districts have failed to send in their reports by the April due date and three or four are in the process of dissolution.
Part of the problem is the availability of certified public accountants.
Usually all it takes to get compliance, officials said, is a letter from the department saying that if the districts doesn’t get the audit, the state will.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, supported the bill, which he said is “the stick” to compel financial reports.
“I think we’ve come a long way even looking at this issue,” he said.
This wasn’t the first time the legislature has tackled some kind of controls over special districts.
In 2016 a special task force studied the problem over five meetings and ultimately proposed three non-controversial bills that the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee sponsored and got through the legislature in 2017.
Members of the task force, headed by Sen Cale Case, R-Lander, said they needed more time for their study. But the corporation committee did not have the votes to sponsor a bill to continue the task force.
Most of the opposition came from the conservation and fire districts, Case said at the time.
He called the districts “single purpose municipalities” that can operate without meeting the spending and debt limits of a traditional municipality.
The original purpose of the task force was to achieve more transparency and some uniformity. Case noted that Wyoming has special districts that exist only on paper, while others ignore existing law and still others have extra large reserves.
Legislative attention to special districts goes back to a 1993 corporations committee study of their election laws, resulting in legislation the following year to standardize the election procedures according to the Legislative Service Office report.
In 2001 the revenue committee studied special districts as one of revenue sources for local governments.
The following year the legislature passed a law requiring special districts to file financial reports with the Department of Audit or face dissolution of the district.
The 2003 session required special district to file maps of their boundaries with the county clerks and assessors. Failure to comply would result in the county commissioners not certifying mill levels.
In 2009 the interim legislature reviewed the status and the next year provided oversight of district election by the county clerk and subjected the districts to the Public Meetings Act.
In 2013 the management council planned to reorganize the special district statutes. In 2016 they created the special task force on special districts.
And so it goes.
No one can say special districts have not been studied.
