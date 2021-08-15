Barron: Getting a handle on special districts

She said the association has an outreach person for every district and also issues a newsletter that includes reminders to meet the budget due dates.

“We hope that will increase compliance,” she said.

Currently, 36 districts have failed to send in their reports by the April due date and three or four are in the process of dissolution.

Part of the problem is the availability of certified public accountants.

Usually all it takes to get compliance, officials said, is a letter from the department saying that if the districts doesn’t get the audit, the state will.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, supported the bill, which he said is “the stick” to compel financial reports.

“I think we’ve come a long way even looking at this issue,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time the legislature has tackled some kind of controls over special districts.

In 2016 a special task force studied the problem over five meetings and ultimately proposed three non-controversial bills that the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee sponsored and got through the legislature in 2017.