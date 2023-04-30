A legislative subcommittee has been studying how to help visitors find their way through the renovated Capitol Building and its adjacent also-renovated partner, the Herschler Building.

In addition to the “Wayfaring Project,” as it’s called, this group, headed by Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, also is planning signs and visitor guides in kiosks to identify the historical elements of the building.

In its study, the subcommittee next week will also discuss again where to put statues of Esther Hobart Morris and indian Chief Washakie, now installed in the basement of the Capitol Building.

Morris is given much credit for Wyoming’s early action granting women the right to vote. Washakie was recognized as a native American peacemaker. The statues had been sentinels in front of the Capitol Building for decades in the case of the Morris statue.

(The Washakie statue was moved inside earlier because people were carving out and stealing the feathers from his headdress)

More on that later.

I think the wayfaring part of the study has attracted the most attention. Officials and people who work in the Capitol Building have commented that since the major renovation they noticed more people milling about lost in the building.

Historically the State Capitol was the home of he governor and the other five elected state officials — the secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.

But now after a multi-milion dollar renovation, the governor is only state elected with a permanent fully operational office in the Capitol Building.

Former two-term Democratic Gov. Dave Freudenthal vetoed the first legislative proposal for money for the Capitol Building renovation.

Recently, during a great interview with Steve Peck on Wyoming Public Television, Freudenthal, now an author, said that while he appreciated the beauty of the restored building he didn’t believe it was the most important use of millions of dollars at that time.

The state lost two things when they decided to leave only the governor and staff in the Capitol Building, Freudenthal said.

One was the easy communications between the elected official swho shared seats on a couple of essential state boards.

They didn’t always agree but the governor could walk down the hall to visit with the treasurer or the auditor. just to chat. And visa versa.

“It’s hard,” Freudenthal said, “to vilify someone you know.”

The second loss was the overall user-friendly atmosphere where people could stroll in to the Capitol Building for an informal chat with the governor or treasurer and the like.

Apparently he has had the same problem as the lost tourists while visiting the Herschler Building.

He warned that if you want to visit that building “you might want to leave cookie crumbs so you can find your way out.”

He wasn’t asked and didn’t offer his opinion on the relocation of the Morris statue.

Plenty of other people have strong opinions.

The removal of the Morris statute from its historical spot in front of the Capitol drew the most protests, particularly from women who regard Morris as a female icon.

The opposition lost steam, however, during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything shut down.

Now, it’s back, however. with a report that the state has made a decision to leave the statues in the basement area where they are protect from the weather and vandals.

Landen, the subcommittee chairman, said Friday during a phone interview that the group will discuss the issue of the statues during meeting this week,

One plan approved earlier would place them under a skylight in the connector corridor that joins the Capitol with the Herschler Building.

Right now, however, the Esther statue, Landen said, isn’t buried in the basement but is in full view of tourists and large numbers of visiting school kids.

There are many voices in this debate with some wanting Esther back in her old parking place in front of the Capitol; others say she belongs inside but in full view under a spotlight in the Capitol rotunda or the entryway to the state museum.

Lander said the subcommittee is in the finishing up stage of the major renovation.

The statues, he said, will be at the centerpiece of whatever the subcommittee decides.