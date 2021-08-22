Barron: Getting rid of volunteer boards one at a time

CHEYENNE — One of the most difficult duties of a governor is making appointments.
Gov. Stan Hathaway probably said it best.
“You can make an enemy when you don’t appoint someone and sometimes when you do.”
When Hathaway made that statement in early 1970’s, some of his appointees to the state board of education were complaining that they had not expected their job to be so difficult and time-consuming.
It was both because at that time the state board of education also sat as the state board of school district reorganization.
Those members attended many meetings, including some on Saturdays and presided for long emotionally-charged public hearings, listening to citizens plead to leave their school districts alone.
That was not to be, however, and the exhausted board members soldiered on until they winnowed the number of school districts down to 48.
The governors also could be criticized for their executive branch agency appointments.
Hathaway’s Democratic successor, Ed Herschler, drew the wrath of his party for appointing so many Republicans as departments heads and the like.
Herschler said he had to because the Republicans were the one that elected him governor.
So you see crossover voting is nothing new in Wyoming.
Neither is the problem of filling the seats in all those state boards and commissions the legislature created over the years.
Many require a political split while others specify representations by areas of the state.
It can be dicey to find a Democrat from Crook County or other northeastern Wyoming counties.
At any rate, every decade or so the state hires consultants to examine ways to save money and make government more efficient. Inevitably the proliferation of boards and commissions becomes a target for consolidation or extermination.
A $2 million efficiency study by consulting firm Alvarez and Marsel (A and M) recommended a consolidation of boards and commissions within newly consolidated cabinet agencies.
The move would require an initial investment of about $100,000 for estimated biennium savings of $532,000 to $652,000.
The savings were calculated under the assumption of a complete realignment of more than 200 boards and commissions to 20 consolidated boards and 10 independent boards, according to a Legislative Service Office memo.
Not all the consultants’ recommendation are being accepted by the Legislature.
One that didn’t make it was to consolidate the Industrial Siting Division of the Dept. of Environmental Quality with the Oil and Gas Commission.
The siting agency deals with the environmental and socio-economic impact of major industrial development, like power plants or wind farms, before the construction permit process.
The impact aid project came about to help communities, like Wheatland, which was over-run with the influx of workers on Basin Electric’s Laramie River Station in the 1970’s, cope with major development.
The Oil and Gas Commission is a regulatory body over the industry.
Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, the former chairman of the efficiency study commission, said some consolidations makes sense but not this one.
“That’s not going to work,” he said during an earlier legislative management audit committee meeting.
Neither will wholesale consolidations, he said, adding that each board and commission must be assessed one at time.
Betsy Anderson, general counsel and deputy chief of staff for Gov. Mark Gordon, said the office has trouble filling volunteers slots on these boards and commissions.
Finding people who will fit the legislative requirements for the positions is difficult, she said.
“We don’t need everyone from Cheyenne.”
Anderson said she doesn’t believe the consultants were aware of these types of concerns and challenges.
Examining the boards and commission, however, was a good exercise for the governor’s office because the staff found some commissions that had not met for years.
Because they are dormant and apparently unnecessary, they can be eliminated.
The management council voted to eliminated a handful of obscure councils and commissions, mostly because they were redundant and duplicative or hadn’t met for years.
Every time there is a government efficiency study I recall a state agency official’s definition of a consultant.
“He’s the guy who borrows your watch to tell you the time.”
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net