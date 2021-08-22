Barron: Getting rid of volunteer boards one at a time

CHEYENNE — One of the most difficult duties of a governor is making appointments.

Gov. Stan Hathaway probably said it best.

“You can make an enemy when you don’t appoint someone and sometimes when you do.”

When Hathaway made that statement in early 1970’s, some of his appointees to the state board of education were complaining that they had not expected their job to be so difficult and time-consuming.

It was both because at that time the state board of education also sat as the state board of school district reorganization.

Those members attended many meetings, including some on Saturdays and presided for long emotionally-charged public hearings, listening to citizens plead to leave their school districts alone.

That was not to be, however, and the exhausted board members soldiered on until they winnowed the number of school districts down to 48.

The governors also could be criticized for their executive branch agency appointments.

Hathaway’s Democratic successor, Ed Herschler, drew the wrath of his party for appointing so many Republicans as departments heads and the like.