Barron: Getting two bites of the apple

CHEYENNE — This year’s strange elections, to be wrapped up soon, are unusual in the number of independent candidates running for state offices-Libertarians and the like.

It may also be one with the most write-in candidates — people who are running on their names with no stated political party alliance.

This trend could signify considerable voter dissatisfaction with the entrenched major political parties.

Wyoming’s law on write-in candidates is pretty loose.

The state is one of eight that have no requirements for write-in candidates.

The other seven states are Alabama, Delaware, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon and Vermont.

Thirty-three states require that write-in candidates be registered to have their votes counted.

Nine states don’t allow write-in votes at all, including neighbor South Dakota, according to internet source Ballotpedia.

In this state write-in candidates keep running and running.

More than 10,000 write-in votes were cast in this year’s primary election, said Laramie County Clerk Deborah Lee.

In all the counties the ballot must be configured to make room for the write-in votes, an addition that election machine vendors found surprising, being unused to Wyoming law.

This year we have couple of candidates who lost their party primary and who now have gone on to compete in the general election via the write-in campaign route.

In Senate District 1 in northeast Wyoming, incumbent Republican Sen. Ogden Driskill of Devils’ Tower won the primary election over two challengers, state Rep. Bill Fortner and Roger Connett.

Since then a write-in campaign on behalf of Connett has taken root in an effort to unseat Driskill, the Senate Majority leader most likely to be the next Senate President.

For some reason — probably a vote — Driskill is disfavored by the Republican hard right hierarchy and it does not support him.

In Cheyenne House District 44, state Rep. John Romero-Martinez, who lost the GOP primary to challenger Tamara Trujillo, his cousin, said he was considering another run for his seat again in the general election as a write-in candidate.

During the last legislative session Romero-Martinez was accused by a fellow woman legislator of threatening her and another former woman legislator from his district. Nothing came of the accusations.

Romero-Martinez did not respond to an e-mail asking whether he intended to proceed with the write-in plan.

The odds of success for write-ins are not good. In fact they are very, very bad.

Nevertheless I think it is unfair for candidates to seek a primary nomination of one political party, lose, and then run again the general election as a write-in candidate.

To borrow the lawyers’ phrase, they are getting two bites out of the apple.

Yet it’s legal.

“Article 6, Section 11 of the Wyoming Constitution guarantees a voter’s right to write in the name of any individual for public office. As such, a candidate who is unsuccessful in a Primary Election may still be elected at a General Election if they receive enough write-in votes to be the outright winner”, said an e-mail from Kodi Gerhold, reduction and outreach coordinator with the secretary of state’s office.

In regards to counting write-in votes, Section 2(b) of the Secretary of State’s Election Procedures Rules prescribes that, “The Canvassing Board shall have sole discretion over what write-in names should be grouped and counted.” she added.

The county clerks are the first ones who have the job of deciphering the written names which can have huge variations in spelling.

Then there are the whimsical entries — Donald Duck is a perennial favorite; Micky Mouse is another.

I doubt that many people paid much attention to write-in candidates. until the 2010 election That was when Dr. Taylor Haynes came along. A former Democrat turned tea party supporter he ran for governor in 2010. Surprisingly he racked up 14,000 votes, far too few to make much of a dent in the total, but unusual.

Mead won the election and went on to serve two terms as governor.

Haynes, a retired urologist, became the darling of the far right wing of the Republican Party for awhile.

At least Wyoming law does not allow the loser of a political party primary to run again in the general election under the same party label.

That would be two very deep bites of the apple.