Barron: Getting 'white-lighted' at the hitching post

CHEYENNE — The remnants of the storied Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne are being razed at last.
The work of several mayors over several years finally concluded with the announced sale that a company bought the property as a Urban Renewal project.and intended to build another hotel and other housing on the property located on the west edge of Cheyenne.
Much of the Hitching Post complex burned down in a huge 2010 fire that later was determined to be arson. Several people were prosecuted for the setting the fire to collect the insurance on the building.
The building had been going downhill before that however, beginning with the sale by its former owner Paul Smith.
For a few years after the fire the the remaining part of the landmark structure was rented out at bargain rates with no kitchen or bar facilities available.
In December 2018 the Hitch had a second fire apparently set by transients who were living in vacant parts of he dilapidated structure.
The fire came ten days after the city had ordered the destruction of the building.
Now, the remnant of the Hitch is gone and with it a piece of Wyoming legislative history.
Harry ad Mildred Smith ran the hotel for years It was Harry who decided to compete with the Plains Hotel for legislative visitors. He offered them rooms for $5 a night. That was in the 1950’s. The fee went up a decade or so later.
Pinched by their per diem allowances, the legislators flocked to the Hitch. It was a smart move on Smith’s part. He got the legislators which meant their meals and bar bills and he also attracted the lobbyists who lived at the Hitch and also rented conference rooms for their legislative receptions.
Formerly a modest motor court, the Hitch became known as “Wyoming’s Second Capital.”
Over the years the inn also hosted five presidents, a host of other national politicians and celebrities in addition to all the local civic organization meetings and conventions.
When I began covering the Legislature in the early 1970’s its member were a different breed of politician. They drank more than they do now, but they also got along better.
Sen. Dick Tobin of Casper, a Republican, announced the happy hours at the Hitch on adjournment, and called them “the attitude adjustment period.”
That gathering was attended by Republican and Democrats.
During the day they continued to squabble, but then they would have a drink or dinner together as friends.
As a result of this co-mangling at the bar or the restaurant dinner table, they were not cemented to one position and were more willing to compromise.
There were pitfalls of course One of the hazards of meeting in a bar at the Hitch was being “white lighted.” That meant being in the bar at 2 am. closing time when the glaring white light came on and the lawmakers realized they were up way past their bedtimes.
The spotlight was a quick way to empty the bar. And it was common to hear legislators later to vow never to be “white lighted” again the next night.
When the Legislature was in session Gov Ed Herschler, a Democrat with a Republican Legislature, visited the Hitch bar every afternoon to meet with the lawmakers and discuss their bills.
There’s something very Old Wyoming about that picture.
It will never happen again.
Today’s lawmaker are lodged all over Cheyenne during a session. And the governor, to my knowledge, doesn’t meet them in a bar tin the afternoon to talk over their bills and their differences. .
The Hitch, meanwhile, is one of three eyesores in the capital city that are on the list of the city’s new mayor, Patrick Collins.
The other two are an empty lot known as The Hole in the historic area of downtown Cheyenne.The third is the large and empty Hynds Building, located in the same block as The Hole.
Mayors and other city officials have tried for years to re-purpose these properties but the plans have fallen through. Lets hope that doesn’t happen to the Hitch’s legacy.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net