Barron: Getting 'white-lighted' at the hitching post

Pinched by their per diem allowances, the legislators flocked to the Hitch. It was a smart move on Smith’s part. He got the legislators which meant their meals and bar bills and he also attracted the lobbyists who lived at the Hitch and also rented conference rooms for their legislative receptions.

Formerly a modest motor court, the Hitch became known as “Wyoming’s Second Capital.”

Over the years the inn also hosted five presidents, a host of other national politicians and celebrities in addition to all the local civic organization meetings and conventions.

When I began covering the Legislature in the early 1970’s its member were a different breed of politician. They drank more than they do now, but they also got along better.

Sen. Dick Tobin of Casper, a Republican, announced the happy hours at the Hitch on adjournment, and called them “the attitude adjustment period.”

That gathering was attended by Republican and Democrats.

During the day they continued to squabble, but then they would have a drink or dinner together as friends.

As a result of this co-mangling at the bar or the restaurant dinner table, they were not cemented to one position and were more willing to compromise.