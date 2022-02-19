Barron: GOP central committee loses again

CHEYENNE — The House vote last week on the residency of Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer of Cheyenne was the third such ballot in memory.

The first two were politically partisan. They dealt with the complaints of Democrats against Republican candidates.

The Democrats lost both scraps.

With Zwonitzer it was different. The challenge to his residency came from his very own Republican Party. But it wasn’t from his local Laramie County chapter members who know him.

It came from on high — the august Republican state central committee.

In this brief skirmish, the small House bloc of Democrats voted for the Republican who was under attack by his own party.

Zwonitzer, a moderate, clearly has inflamed the GOP’s extreme right wing.

That segment of the GOP labels him as a reprehensible Republican in name only, a RINO.

A member of the Wyoming House for 17 years, Zwoniter is the current chairman of the House Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions. In that capacity he has been deeply involved in work on the legislative redistricting plan that will come before this session.

Simply put, the complaint maintained that Zwonitzer had bought a farm east of Cheyenne and no longer lived in House District 43. He explained that he still lives in HD43 in a rented apartment and also spends time at the farm.

During a hearing in the House on day two of the session last week Rep. Tim Hallinan, a Gillette Republican, made a motion to establish a special committee to investigate the complaint.

That seemed innocent enough, although unnecessary, until he added that all of the committee’s work would be in executive session meaning everything would be confidential, including files.

Secret sessions always raise my curiosity if not downright suspicion particularly in a politically-tinged case like this one.

After a few comments the roll call vote came down at 24-36.

The motion failed with the top House leaders Speaker Eric Barlow of Gillette and Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers of Pinedale voting no along with all seven House Democrats.

Barlow declared the matter resolved and that was that.

If you’re counting, this was another failure on the part of the far right state GOP central committee’s mission to control the Legislature.

All that remains is a lawsuit brought by a handful of Cheyenne residents who accuse Zwonitzer of voting fraud. Given the House vote, that that one should die quickly.

Harking back to the most prominent residency battle in the Legislature, the 1970 squabble over Republican Rancher Dean Prosser wasn’t dispatched so quickly.

It was pretty lively with the Democrats putting on a great show of indignation at having a guy from the Green state in the Wyoming Legislature.

The whole question was whether Prosser was a bonafide Wyoming resident considering he lived in a ranch house on his Chalk Bluffs Ranch in northern Colorado.

He maintained he was a Wyoming resident because Cheyenne was where he shopped, banked and received his mail.

The House voted Prosser in as a legal member.

The case went to the Wyoming Supreme Court which agreed with the House verdict.

Forty years later in 2010 The House voted supported Republican Rep. Matt Greene against charges he hadn’t lived long enough in the district in Laramie he had been elected to serve.

That claim came from Seth Carson a Democrat who had lost the election for House District 45 to Greene by about 300 votes.and four other residents of the district.

Greene was a major in the Wyoming National Guard and was called on to serve in Afghanistan.

Greene maintained that he had always planned to move to House District 45 upon his return, and he pointed to the state's election code, which states that no one can lose his or her residency -- or gain it -- by being sent away on military duty.

He served two terms in the House but did not file for a third.

Meanwhile, Zwonitzer survived the right wing attack but doubtless will face yet another chosen

GOP primary opponent if he runs again.

At 43 years old Zwonitzer, an openly gay man with a family, is part of the younger set of legislators.

As the late Joe Meyer used to say, “The Republican eat their young.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

