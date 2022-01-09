Barron: Gordon following trend on commutations

CHEYENNE — In his first term in office, Gov. Mark Gordon so far has approved two sentence commutations recommended by the state Board of Parole.

Gordon denied three other board recommendations, according to his press secretary, Michael Pearlman.

This is about par for commutations approved by Wyoming governors since the late 1990’s. They have been pretty stingy.

As a result, it appears that over the years the members of the Board of Parole have cut down on the number of their recommendations.

Gordon has four additional board recommendations pending his review, Pearlman said in an e-mail.

“The Governor considers a variety of factors when reviewing these requests, some of which include the position of victims and their family members, the applicant’s remorse for their crime, the applicant’s disciplinary record while incarcerated, and the applicant’s participation in rehabilitative programming and other work while incarcerated (i.e. education, volunteer work, professional work),” Pearlman wrote.

This curbing of recommended commutations is in keeping with national trends, to the dismay of national prison reform organizations like the Prison Policy Initiative.

Sentence commutations were always regarded as a tool for wardens to encourage good behavior by inmates.

A commutation simply reduces the length of a sentence, enabling some inmates to receive special good time awards and others to be eligible for an earlier release. Some fairly rare commutations are for time served, allowing immediate release of the inmate.

In the past some Board of Parole members have complained that the chief executives repeatedly refused their commutation recommendations

Those recommendations, they said, were made after careful reflection.

Prison inmate advocates, meanwhile, currently have been supporting mass commutations to allow inmate discharges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They point out how difficult it is to have social distancing between inmates in prison facilities.

The Prison Policy Initiative is a think tank that gives Wyoming F grades for some of its corrections policies. Last September the organization tagged Wyoming as one of 13 states that failed to adopt pandemic policies to accelerate releases, promote medical parole or compassionate release or prevent incarceration for technical violations of probation and parole.

The state reported an outbreak of the virus in October affecting 116 inmates at the Medium Correctional Institution at Torrington.

There have been outbreaks at other corrections facilities as well.

Given the recent record on gubernatorial commutations, it is highly unlikely the state would consider any mass prison outmigration step.

Also, Wyoming’s prison population has declined slightly from 2,497 to 2,176 inmates between 2020 and 2021 fiscal year quarters, according to the Department of Corrections web page.

The closest thing to mass commutations to time served came in the administration of Democratic Gov. Ed Herschler in the 1970’s and early 1980’s. Herschler at the time was reacting to a federal court order to do something about overcrowding at the old state penitentiary in Rawlins.

Those commutations brought him a lot of grief from law enforcement officers and the public but they did lessen pressure from the federal court..

Herschler’s successor, Mike Sullivan, also a Democrat, granted all 75 commutations recommended by the parole board during his two terms in office.

The downward trend started in 1996 with the election of Republican Gov. Jim Geringer. Geringer said he didn’t believe in “catch and release” when it came to corrections. However he did support the progressive restorative justice program. During his eight years in the governor’s office Geringer granted only 10 to 44 parole board recommendations

Gov. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat and former federal prosecutor, followed suit. In his eight years in office, he granted only 15 of 72 commutations recommended by the parole board.

His successor, Gov. Matt Mead, a Republican and also a former federal prosecutor, granted only two commutations as far as I can determine. As in most cases the inmates who received the two commutations from Gordon have already served long terms in prison and were convicted and sentenced at young ages.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0