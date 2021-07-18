Barron: Gordon gets a pat on the back from the far right

CHEYENNE — When Gov. Mark Gordon was running for his first term in 2018 his Republican primary opponents relentlessly painted him as Republican In Name Only — a RINO.
Gordon, a former state treasurer, touted his dedication to conservative principles in his stump speeches.
Just like the other candidates, he campaigned as pro-life, pro gun rights, anti-big government and pro coal and gas.
But his opponents countered by citing his previous association with natural resource and environmental groups as evidence of his left-leaning proclivities.
Gordon went on to win the GOP nomination with 33 percent of the votes cast in the six-way primary election.
His first term has been bumpy so far with serious fiscal and economic problems stemming largely from the collapse of the coal industry and the volatility of the oil industry and, finally the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chief executive enraged the far right with his mandate for masks and business and school closures as shown at protest demonstrations in front of the Capitol Building.
Now, with an election year coming up, one of the leaders of the anti-RINO movement wrote a column praising Gordon’s policies in several areas.
In 2012 Harlan Edmonds, a former Cheyenne legislator, was chairman of a web page, CROW (Conservative Republicans of Wyoming), dedicated to purifying the GOP by getting rid of the RINOs.
Although Wyoming has played host to a variety of new parties and political action committees over the years, CROW was different.
As University of Wyoming political science professor John King said at the time, CROW was interesting because it was clearly an organized effort to shape the Wyoming Republican Party.
With the black bird as its symbol, CROW pledged to unite the Republican Party under a ”rigorously conservative” banner.
Part of the group’s strategy was to run conservative Republican candidates against RINO incumbents in the primary elections.
Although CROW disappeared in the following years, the RINO labeling lives on through an anonymous web site.
WyoRINO ranks legislators on how they vote on a select list of bills.
In his conciliatory column Edmonds wrote that Gordon was not the first choice of Wyoming’s conservative majority.
“Even so, he did run as a Republican and has often claimed to be a devotee of conservative principles. And in recent weeks he has demonstrated some courageous conservative leadership worthy of recognition.”
Edmonds goes on to support the governor’s announcement that Wyoming will be getting a first-of-its kind nuclear plant.
He applauded Gordon for his attempts to convince the National Rifle Association to move its national headquarters from New York to Wyoming.
And finally he supported Gordon’s announcement that he is collaborating with Wyoming Homeland Security to consider the requests by the governors or Arizona and Texas to help secure the border with Mexico.
He called on citizens to contact Gordon to let him know they support use of national guardsmen or other resources to support the two governors.
What does this mean? Are we to assume that CROW followers no longer consider Gordon a RINO?
Will members of the the hard right GOP embrace Gordon as their own?
That was the question I wanted to ask Edmonds but he did not respond to my e-mail request.
There’s no question, however, that two of the actions Edmonds listed are welcomed by the GOP right wing in particular — the NRA move and help to the border states.
Phil Roberts, University of Wyoming history professor emeritus, said last week that he questioned whether it is even possible for Gordon to win over the ultra right conservatives in his party. Appealing to that segment of the party will hurt him with the voters who favored a moderate conservative candidate.
If he does run for a second term, as expected, he will do well if he stays in the middle and could even surpass his 2018 vote count.
“I don’t think there’s anyone on the horizon who could defeat him,” Roberts said.
