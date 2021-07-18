Barron: Gordon gets a pat on the back from the far right

He applauded Gordon for his attempts to convince the National Rifle Association to move its national headquarters from New York to Wyoming.

And finally he supported Gordon’s announcement that he is collaborating with Wyoming Homeland Security to consider the requests by the governors or Arizona and Texas to help secure the border with Mexico.

He called on citizens to contact Gordon to let him know they support use of national guardsmen or other resources to support the two governors.

What does this mean? Are we to assume that CROW followers no longer consider Gordon a RINO?

Will members of the the hard right GOP embrace Gordon as their own?

That was the question I wanted to ask Edmonds but he did not respond to my e-mail request.

There’s no question, however, that two of the actions Edmonds listed are welcomed by the GOP right wing in particular — the NRA move and help to the border states.