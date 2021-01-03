Barron: Governing the wasteland

CHEYENNE —At one time I felt that Mike Sullivan was the governor of recent years who faced the most challenges when taking office in 1987.
But now I think the current Governor Mark Gordon tops them all with a Job-like pile of problems.
In 1986 the economy continued a cyclical drop that shocked the state a couple of years earlier.
The state at that time didn’t have a lot of reserve cash stashed away.
Although Sullivan was a well known attorney in Casper, he had never held elected office and was not familiar to state voters.
The more likely Democratic candidate that year was former legislator Ford Bussart, an attorney in Sweetwater County.
He scotched the rumors of possible campaign quickly when he said he had no interest in presiding over “a wasteland.”
He was deeply pessimistic about the state’s chances of ever putting the economy on a sounder economic footing to end dependence on the bounces of the mineral industry.
Other politicians were not so discouraged. Sullivan was one of four in the Democratic primary which he won.
The Republicans, hungry after 12 years with a Democratic governor, Ed Herschler, had a field of seven primary candidates, winnowed from the original roster of 14 prospects. They felt it was their turn to win the governor’s office.
The hard-fought primary won by Pete Simpson split the Republicans. Many crossed over and voted for Sullivan in the general election.
Bussart had predicted that being governor wasn’t going to be much fun. And it wasn’t.
The state was in the middle of a big oil slump with the price skidding to $11 a barrel (The average price in 2020 was $33 per barrel). The uranium business was all but dead, agriculture prices were staying low and unemployment was more than 10%.
Every month, a cluster of farmers and ranchers stood in line in the hallway outside the governor’s conference room.
Inside Sullivan and the other four state elected officials met as the state land board. They heard pleas from the agricultural people for extension of their farm loans. It was a grim time.
Sullivan’s economic assistance and development programs had limited success. He went on to serve two terms.
The slump persisted into the 2000 years.
Gordon, a Republican rancher, former state treasurer and former member of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, took office in 2019 at the time of an amazing and unprecedented bust of nearly every commodity at the same time, including King Coal.
In sum, the state was and is facing a half billion shortfall in support of the public schools.
So Gordon faced a true financial crisis and a Legislature that so far has been paralyzed to do anything substantial to change course.
The plummeting revenues hurt local governments and prompted the potential of draconian cuts in state agencies and services for the needy.
Then, last March came the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and the pandemic.
With the pandemic came the mask war.
Gordon initially tiptoed on public health protections. He waited a tad too long on mandating masks wearing in public.
Who could forecast that the mask would become a political issue?
It has spawned protests and demonstrations as well as rebellion in certain counties by opponents who refuse to follow the public health orders.
Because of his public health orders, Gordon is now the target of his own party with a member or members who launched a silly effort to impeach him.
The Republican Central Committee joined in the mask war by recently passing a resolution calling on the governor to rescind the state of emergency order he issued in March.
That emergency order allowed the state health officer to issue public-health orders and made it easier for hospitals to get resources to help with their work combating the virus.
A former legislator and anti-maskers trying to organize a march on the Capitol Building.
To top it off, Gordon and his wife Jennie, both contracted the virus but weathered the infection.
The job has been a basket of first class problems so far.
Gordon should not also have to put up with harassment from his own party.
Wyoming, meanwhile, isn’t a wasteland.
At least, not yet.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net