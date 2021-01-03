Barron: Governing the wasteland

CHEYENNE —At one time I felt that Mike Sullivan was the governor of recent years who faced the most challenges when taking office in 1987.

But now I think the current Governor Mark Gordon tops them all with a Job-like pile of problems.

In 1986 the economy continued a cyclical drop that shocked the state a couple of years earlier.

The state at that time didn’t have a lot of reserve cash stashed away.

Although Sullivan was a well known attorney in Casper, he had never held elected office and was not familiar to state voters.

The more likely Democratic candidate that year was former legislator Ford Bussart, an attorney in Sweetwater County.

He scotched the rumors of possible campaign quickly when he said he had no interest in presiding over “a wasteland.”

He was deeply pessimistic about the state’s chances of ever putting the economy on a sounder economic footing to end dependence on the bounces of the mineral industry.

Other politicians were not so discouraged. Sullivan was one of four in the Democratic primary which he won.