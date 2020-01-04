Barron: Helping people by 'doing the Wyoming thing'

He and Beverly would go through all the mail to verify that there was no notification that he won anything. He left until the next batch.

— A single woman in her 70s came in one day with her checkbook, which showed she had a $77,000 balance. She was unsure if that was accurate. Moran called her bank and the balance was accurate to the penny. He concluded the woman wanted help managing her finances. With the banker’s assistance, they got her lined up with a financial assistant.

— The elderly man who lived surrounded by merchandise he bought that just kept coming.

His family members were concerned about him and called Moran’s office.

He met them on a Saturday at the man’s apartment near the Capitol Building.

It was packed from floor-to-ceiling with merchandise. So was his two-car garage.

He had been the victim of a “reloading’” practice of some marketers that resulted in repeated sales and delivery of merchandise after one order.

Moran spent the next two weekends going through the merchandise and matching the items with the receipts.