Barron: Helping people by 'doing the Wyoming thing'

CHEYENNE — After 5 p.m., the end of the workday, the Capitol Building quiets down quickly. It also gets colder in the winter and hotter in the summer as the building’s heating/cooling system clonks into low gear.
I was often there in the third floor press room because my dealing were in the evening.
Those were the times I would see Mark Moran in the hallway, often in casual clothes accompanied by his overweight dog.
We would chat.
At that time, he was director of the consumer affairs unit of the of Attorney General, a position he held for eight years from 1991 to 1999.
Many young attorneys started their careers in that small state agency and did a fine job.
But Moran was different. He brought a passionate dedication for public service to the office that surmounted the legal duties to protect consumers from “unfair or deceptive acts.”
He was my kind of guy.
Moran and his secretary and colleague, Beverly Aylward, were highly creative in dealing with complaints against companies accused of scamming Wyoming residents.
Moran would dictate the notification letters. But he wouldn’t send them right away. He or Beverly would return to the office later at night or on weekends to fax the letters.
The idea was to give the impression that Wyoming had a robust consumer affairs staff that worked around-the-clock, judging by the hour the fax was sent.
They were like the Wizard of Oz — the little man behind the big facade, Moran said in an interview last week.
He credited then-Attorney General Joe Mayer for giving him leeway to deal with citizen problems and complaints outside the statutory duties of the office.
Meyer, he said, always wanted to do the right thing for the people and supported him. So did Meyer’s successor as AG, Sylvia Hackl.
The extracurricular work often involved elderly people.
Some examples:
— The elderly woman who called to complain that her “boyfriend” who was also elderly, had been cheated by an insurance company.
It turned out she was right. Moran was able to get the boyfriend’s insurance payment.
The woman called again later with another complaint.
The boyfriend, she said, “got the money but now he won’t share it with me.”
— An elderly man would come to the office periodically with a stack of mail. He was convinced that he won a lot of money and may have been so notified.
He and Beverly would go through all the mail to verify that there was no notification that he won anything. He left until the next batch.
— A single woman in her 70s came in one day with her checkbook, which showed she had a $77,000 balance. She was unsure if that was accurate. Moran called her bank and the balance was accurate to the penny. He concluded the woman wanted help managing her finances. With the banker’s assistance, they got her lined up with a financial assistant.
office was able to get her lined up with a financial assistant.
— The elderly man who lived surrounded by merchandise he bought that just kept coming.
His family members were concerned about him and called Moran’s office.
He met them on a Saturday at the man’s apartment near the Capitol Building.
It was packed from floor-to-ceiling with merchandise. So was his two-car garage.
He had been the victim of a “reloading’” practice of some marketers that resulted in repeated sales and delivery of merchandise after one order.
Moran spent the next two weekends going through the merchandise and matching the items with the receipts.
Then he started making phone calls.
After returning the merchandise, the company that sold them returned 80 percent of the money the elderly man had spent.
“It was little stuff,” Moran said. “We helped a lot of people. It was doing the ‘Wyoming thing.’”
It wasn’t all fun, though.
During that time, the office also was involved with heavier business like joining states in major class action consumer lawsuits.
Moran retired last week after spending the last 20 years continuing his dedication to public service by working as a municipal judge.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.