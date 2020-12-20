Barron: 'Hobson’s choice' in school trust land decisions

CHEYENNE — One of the more gnarly issues to face the elected officials who sit on the state Board of Land Commissioners came up again recently and is likely to return.
During their Nov. 5 meeting the board members voted against granting ConnectGen a lease on state land for its proposed wind energy farm in Albany County, a big project.
The decision came after the board members — Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristin Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and State Superintendent of Public instruction Julian Barlow — heard testimony for and against the project, but mostly against.
The case is an example of the conflict between the public majority’s wishes — rejection of the lease — and the board’s legal responsibility to the school trust to get the most money possible from the state school lands for the benefit of the schools.
As one legal expert on western state lands trusts wrote, it’s “Hobson’s choice” in these cases where economic development competes with environmental protection.
Hobson’s choice means you really have no choice — you can take the offer or option or leave it. The board chose to leave it.
According to the report on the lease from the Office of State Lands and Investment, the board received 25 written comments in favor of the project and 58 opposed — a hefty two-to-one ratio against.
The state lease would be part of the 500 megawatt Rail Tie Wind project located in southeast Albany County near the hamlet of Tie Siding.
The project would span 26,000 acres, including 80 percent privately owned and 20 percent of state trust land.
The opponents, mostly from Laramie and Tie Siding, argued that the project would impact the view shed, tourism, recreation, public access, health and safety and a historical monument — the Ames monument off I-80.
Supporters of the lease agreed with Dr. Lawrence Struempf who wrote, “In a time of drastic budget cuts, it would be unethical and anti-business to stop a project such as this,“ he wrote. “I ask you to support Wyoming’s economic growth and diversity, to support funding for our educational system and to support Wyoming’s future.”
The project would generate $176 million over the 40 years of the surface lease, according to ConnectGen estimates. The total includes $1.9 million a year in property taxes that would go to Albany County largely for the support of schools.
The director of the state lands agency, Jennifer Scoggin, recommended approval of the project. But the board voted otherwise.
And that was a mistake, according to a guest newspaper column by Marguerite Herman. Herman Is a board member for Advocates for School Trust Lands and chairs the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees. (full disclosure; she also is a friend and former news media colleague).
The board’s Nov. 5 decision, Herman wrote, apparently violates the commissioners’ duty as trustees to manage school trust lands to maximize the benefit for the beneficiaries, the schoolchildren of Wyoming.
That duty, laid out in the Wyoming Constitution, in our statehood Act of Admission and in statute, requires a trustee’s undivided loyalty to the beneficiary of the trust. When Wyoming became a state in 1890, it received about 4 million acres of surface and an equal amount of subsurface minerals specifically to support public education, and we vowed to do that.
At the meeting, she continued, Assistant Attorney General Brandi Monger reminded the commissioner of their duty to “maximize the value of the trust land and for the benefit of the beneficiaries of the state trust land.”
State Treasurer Curt Meier mistakenly said that was an “opinion” and claimed the state could take a “holistic” view to include others who might benefit from the trust, she said.
Meier did not return a phone call last week to comment on his intentions regarding the wind farm lease.
Herman wrote that she hopes the state board will correct its error
I think we can expect some more discussion at the board’s January 2021 meeting.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net
