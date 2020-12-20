Barron: 'Hobson’s choice' in school trust land decisions

CHEYENNE — One of the more gnarly issues to face the elected officials who sit on the state Board of Land Commissioners came up again recently and is likely to return.

During their Nov. 5 meeting the board members voted against granting ConnectGen a lease on state land for its proposed wind energy farm in Albany County, a big project.

The decision came after the board members — Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristin Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and State Superintendent of Public instruction Julian Barlow — heard testimony for and against the project, but mostly against.

The case is an example of the conflict between the public majority’s wishes — rejection of the lease — and the board’s legal responsibility to the school trust to get the most money possible from the state school lands for the benefit of the schools.

As one legal expert on western state lands trusts wrote, it’s “Hobson’s choice” in these cases where economic development competes with environmental protection.

Hobson’s choice means you really have no choice — you can take the offer or option or leave it. The board chose to leave it.