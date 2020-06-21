Barron: How many state boards and commissions do we need?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does Wyoming need 200 or so boards and commissions?

Probably not. But winnowing the list will not be easy.

An examination of the full roster is daunting and time-consuming.

The Joint Interim Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions has the task of deciding if a board or commission is necessary, can be merged with another or be eliminated entirely if it hasn’t been active.

An example of the latter could be the Board of Coroner Standards.

The terms of all the members of that board expired on Jan. 3, 2019 and were not renewed, Gayle Symons, a member of the Wyoming Government Efficiency Commission, told the committee last week.

The state board was in the limelight in 2017 when members refused to investigate the Teton County Coroner for alleged misconduct during an inquest into the death of a Jackson man.

The state board members said they had no legal authority to conduct such an investigation, a position upheld by a Wyoming Supreme Court decision earlier this year.

The state board was created by the Legislature in 2014.