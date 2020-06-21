Barron: How many state boards and commissions do we need?

Does Wyoming need 200 or so boards and commissions?
Probably not. But winnowing the list will not be easy.
An examination of the full roster is daunting and time-consuming.
The Joint Interim Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions has the task of deciding if a board or commission is necessary, can be merged with another or be eliminated entirely if it hasn’t been active.
An example of the latter could be the Board of Coroner Standards.
The terms of all the members of that board expired on Jan. 3, 2019 and were not renewed, Gayle Symons, a member of the Wyoming Government Efficiency Commission, told the committee last week.
The state board was in the limelight in 2017 when members refused to investigate the Teton County Coroner for alleged misconduct during an inquest into the death of a Jackson man.
The state board members said they had no legal authority to conduct such an investigation, a position upheld by a Wyoming Supreme Court decision earlier this year.
The state board was created by the Legislature in 2014.
Supporters said it was needed to provide oversight over the elected coroners in the state.
The government efficiency commission recommended the review of the state boards and commission, including the licensing boards that are self-supporting.
Symons questioned whether a smaller board, like the state Board of Podiatry whose only task is to regulate Wyoming podiatrists, should be considered for consolidation with another board.
According to the Orthopedic Doctors website, Wyoming has 23 podiatrists, including one in Smoot.
The consultants driving the state’s costly efficiency study, Alvarez and Marsal, developed a matrix with their recommendations for consolidating the boards and commissions.
Under this structure both the coroners board and the podiatry board would be under a Health Professions Licensing entity.
The consultants’ recommendations would substantially reduce the number of boards and commissions to 29 categories with a separate one for 11 independent boards and commissions.
It it not unusual, meanwhile, for a board or commission to just go away.
In 2011, the Legislative Service Office studied the state boards and commissions for the management audit committee.
The researchers found a few entities that had not met for a year or more.
The list included the Telecommunications Council; the Education Planning and Coordination Council; The Governor’s Domestic Violence Elimination Council; The Advisory Council for Innovative Education and the Governor’s Food Safety Council.
Furthermore, the researchers concluded that the innovative education council was failing in all areas.
The council that year had a budget request of $600,000 for a trust fund established earlier to support innovative measures in education in the classroom or through additional training or certification for instructors, administrations and other education staff.
The council was to use a grant application process to determine which projects received funding. The group also was responsible for evaluating the efficiency and validity of currently funded projects.
The council was to consist of nine members, including four appointed by the state superintendent; two by the governor, the teacher of the year and with the governor and superintendent to serve as ex-officio members.
The council also was to meet twice a year, host an annual conference and dispense grant money. The council, the researchers found, had not met in three years — since 2008.
The only current member of the council, the report said, was the teacher of the year. A single education department employee had been carrying out the duties of the nine-member council including grant reviews and distributions.
But the education department had not followed through on other duties assigned by the Legislature, including holding an annual conference.
This council may have come back in a different iteration.
But there is no innovative education council listed on the consultants’ matrix.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
